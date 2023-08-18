Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 77F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.