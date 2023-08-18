With storm flooding potential from Hurricane Storm Hilary forecast through the weekend, Yuma and Yuma County will provide residents with a self-serve sandbag filling station this weekend.
The Yuma County Department of Public Works will be offering free sandbags to the public from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Yuma County Public Works facility, located at 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.
County residents are eligible for a maximum of eight sandbags per vehicle. To expedite the procedure, all bags will already be prefilled. Please note that Public Works will not be accepting returns of sandbags once they have been distributed.
The city’s station will be located in the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
The sandbag filling station will be available from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20. Based on weather forecasts, the city will evaluate whether the sandbag filling station should remain open into next week.
The sandbag station will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling while supplies last. A limited number of bags and sand may be available onsite after 7 p.m.
While shovels may be available as well, the city recommends residents bring their own when visiting the station. Residents are allowed five sandbags per vehicle.
The city noted that monsoon season is always a good time to revisit, revise or make a household disaster plan. Visit www.ready.gov to learn more about developing a Family Emergency Plan.
The county reminded residents and visitors to pay close attention to weather forecasts and make decisions accordingly. For weather updates, please visit the National Weather Service website.