City offers self-serve sandbag filling station
Residents fill bags with sand at a do-it-yourself sandbag filling station in the parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, in anticipation of Hurricane Kay in August 2022.

 FILE PHOTO

With storm flooding potential from Hurricane Storm Hilary forecast through the weekend, Yuma and Yuma County will provide residents with a self-serve sandbag filling station this weekend.

The Yuma County Department of Public Works will be offering free sandbags to the public from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Yuma County Public Works facility, located at 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.

