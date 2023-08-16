A newly formed Strategic Plan Committee has been tasked with updating the Yuma County Strategic Plan to be brought before the Board of Supervisors in 2024.
Yuma County recently held its quarterly management team meeting, bringing together key members to discuss crucial topics related to the county’s development and progress. County Administrator Ian McGaughey announced the new committee at the meeting.
The committee members are Deputy County Administrator Josh Scott, Enterprise Risk Administrative Director Robyn Stallworth Pouquette, Budget Director Tony Struck, Development Services Director Craig Sellers, Health District Director Diana Gomez, Major Eben Bratcher of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and Arlyn Galaviz, administrative director of communication and public affairs.
The quarterly meetings gather elected officials, department directors and management staff from all departments and county leadership with a focus on communication, streamlined planning, and collaborative decision-making, according to a county press release.
Participants discussed a wide range of subjects, such as an upcoming compensation study, updates on ongoing and upcoming building projects, developments in the Communications Division, including the website, intranet and social media enhancements, and an Enterprise Risk Management update, among others.
McGaughey presented an update on progress of items discussed during the county’s Long-term Planning Roundtable held April 10-11.
“The insights generated during this meeting play a crucial role in shaping the future initiatives of Yuma County government. Overall, the event was an informative gathering of county officials, marking another milestone in Yuma County’s journey towards continued improvement and innovation,” the release stated.
The next county quarterly management team meeting will be held on Oct. 24.