Yuma County public health officials confirmed a locally acquired human case of West Nile virus on Thursday.
Mosquitoes can transmit the West Nile virus to humans, horses and other animals after biting infected birds, which are the primary host of the virus.
Most people infected by the West Nile virus experience mild flu-like symptoms or no symptoms at all. Symptoms may include fever, nausea, headaches and muscle aches about 3 to 14 days after an infected mosquito bite. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death can occur.
People older than 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus. People with symptoms and recent mosquito bites are encouraged to visit their physician.
“Health officials routinely test and treat areas throughout the county as a preventive measure. Today’s announcement is a reminder to continue to take proactive steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” explained Diana Gomez, director of the public health district.
A specific treatment for West Nile virus is not available. The best way to prevent the virus is to avoid mosquito bites. Gomez recommends taking the following preventive steps:
• Maintain window and door screens to help keep mosquitoes out of buildings and homes.
• Remove standing water from buckets, unused kiddy pools, old tires or other sites where mosquitoes commonly lay eggs.
• Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
• Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or another EPA approved product to exposed skin or clothing, always following the manufacturer’s directions for use.