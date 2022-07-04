The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is looking into issuing bonds to finance the acquisition and/or construction of county buildings and renovations of existing buildings as needed.
While plans are underway to construct a new administration building, the supervisors are also considering the construction of additional buildings to house the Information and Technology, Public Fiduciary and Facilities Management departments; provide space for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension staff; provide space for the Emergency Management division and renovate the existing Health Department facility.
According to information provided by the county’s construction projects director, the county would need $60 million in financing to pay for these county projects. The price tag for the new administration building is $37 million. Modifications and expansion to the existing Health Department building are estimated at $17 million. The cost of a new county multi-department building would be $11 million; new U of A office space $2 million; and new Emergency Management office space $1.3 million.
The total cost would be more than $68.2 million. Additional funds would come from a $2 million commitment from the Health District and $6.2 million from general fund reserves.
The supervisors discussed and approved these capital projects and possible financing during the budget processes for fiscal years 2021/22 and 2022/23.
Under Arizona law, a county considering the sale of bonds is required to have a public hearing.
State law also calls for publishing a notice of a hearing on the proposal to incur the long-term obligation in a newspaper, which the county did on June 5 in the Yuma Sun.
The county must also hold the public hearing, as announced in the notice, at least 15 days prior to adopting the resolution of intention to incur the long-term debt.
This hearing must include an analysis of the need for the financing, the need to use long-term financing and any other available options to accomplish the financing.
In conjunction with the hearing, the board must receive oral and written comments.
Consequently, the supervisors conducted the public hearing on June 20 and heard an analysis of the need for the projects and the use of long-term financing.
According to a staff report, a need to pay for the costs to acquire, construct, replace and/or upgrade various county buildings with the proceeds of the financing has been established.
Mark Reader, managing director of Stifle, the financing advisory firm retained by the county to assist with a bond issue, told the supervisors that they had four options to accomplish the financing. The first option is to hold a general obligation bond election and increase property taxes, which isn’t an option under consideration.
The second option is a lease transaction that is “much more expensive” and would carry a higher interest rate so Reader would not recommend this option.
The third and fourth options are excise tax revenue bonds and upfront cash expenditure. Although the county would contribute some cash to the projects, Reader recommended the third option for the bulk of the financing. He noted that the county has used this financing method “very successfully as a fully rated county” over the years.
“I think you’ve finished probably your best year ever. So that’s good news,” Reader said, pointing out that the only outstanding debt the county has is the bond issuance authorized by the supervisors in December 2020 to pay off the debt it owed for public safety pension plans.
“You’ve done a really good job of paying off all your debt over the years and don’t really have a lot,” Reader added.
However, as far as the market, Reader noted that interest rates have gone up since that transaction. Interest rates hit a historically low point of 1.27% in August 2020. They were at 3.07% on June 10, with a volatile market currently causing rates to jump up and down.
“We like 2% money. Our clients kind of got used to that the last couple years, as you all know,” he said. “We’re gonna pay a little more interest, but I still think that, historically, we’re still in a very decent market to proceed.”
Calling the information “painful” and “really hard to swallow,” Chairman Tony Reyes noted that the state of the economy makes the decision even tougher and if they’re committed to doing the transaction, they better do it as soon as possible.
“There’s a point that I’ve made, where time isn’t on our side, and this just proves the point over and over again,” he said.
However, Reyes acknowledged “a lot of reservations” among some of the board members and suggested maybe they should postpone it.
“Inflation is not just hitting some markets, it’s hitting all markets, especially construction. We have seen prices go up, not 10%, 30% over a couple of years, and that’s really dramatic,” Reyes said.
With no further discussion among the supervisors, he opened the public hearing, but no speakers went forward.
Gill Villegas, chief financial officer, said that as of that morning, the county had not received any comments. However, the Yuma Sun received an email from county resident John Merrick who wasn’t happy to learn about the hearing after the fact.
“This is an outrageous sum and an outrageous interest rate. If I had received the notice BEFORE the hearing rather than after, I would have attended, at least on-line, so that I could object. This is not good stewardship of our tax dollars,” Merrick stated.
The notice he received, and the notice posted on the county website and published in the Yuma Sun stated that the agreement would involve a principal amount of $60 million and, with a total estimated interest of $38,144,925, would have a total estimated financing cost of $98,144,925.
For this bond issuance to go forward, the next step would be for the supervisors to adopt a resolution authorizing the transaction. The potential adoption had not been scheduled as of Sunday.