Yuma County is considering the purchase of property at 217 S. 2nd Ave., located directly across the street to the east of the county’s Justice Center and Historic Courthouse.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss the acquisition of the property, which is about 10,500 square feet in size, with two structures totaling 5,000 square feet and parking spaces for 16 vehicles.
The property has an appraised value of $930,000 and belongs to attorney Candy Camarena, who has indicated willingness to accept an offer for the appraised value. The county is required by law to pay no more than the appraised value for real estate purchases.
The supervisors will also consider a proposed text amendment to the zoning ordinance to reflect the addition of recreational marijuana establishments under state law. The proposal cleans up the language in the ordinance that only addresses medical marijuana, shifts the focus to marijuana establishments, while continuing to limit marijuana establishments to the General Commercial and Light Industrial districts, with a special use permit.
Several items are up for possible approval in the consent calendar, including:
• Construction plans for speed cushions at the Yuma East Mesa and Desert Air Subdivision and authorizing the Department of Engineering to advertise and acquire bids for construction. The project comes after the county received complaints regarding speeding at several locations in the area.
• Proposed fees for the use of solid waste transfer sites and setting the date and time for a public hearing to accept comments for 9 a.m. July 19. The Department of Public Works previously presented to the supervisors budgetary concerns with operating the transfer sites along with several alternatives for making the operation solvent, including charging fees.
• An intergovernmental agreement with Somerton to provide mandated weekend and holiday court services from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The Yuma County Justice Court provides weekend and holiday court coverage for all the courts in the county, including the Somerton Municipal Court.
• Intergovernmental agreements for election services with local jurisdictions and districts through Dec. 31, 2025, with automatic renewal for one successive five-year term. The Yuma County Recorder and Election Services provides voter and election services to cities, the Town of Wellton and districts throughout the county.
• An all-mail special election on Nov. 2 to fill three seats on the Martinez Lake Fire District Governing Board.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/2j9pv5jy.
The meeting will take place in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.