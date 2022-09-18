Yuma County is considering ending its existing agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation which calls for the agency to provide the county the rights to use a section of land in San Luis to develop and maintain Rolle Airfield.

In 1973, the county gave the Yuma County Airport Authority authorization to manage the existing agreement on the county’s behalf. Enacting the termination agreement would allow the Airport Authority to enter into an agreement directly with the BOR.

