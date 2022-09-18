Yuma County is considering ending its existing agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation which calls for the agency to provide the county the rights to use a section of land in San Luis to develop and maintain Rolle Airfield.
In 1973, the county gave the Yuma County Airport Authority authorization to manage the existing agreement on the county’s behalf. Enacting the termination agreement would allow the Airport Authority to enter into an agreement directly with the BOR.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider the proposed termination agreement to allow the Airport Authority, transferring control of Rolle Airfield from the county to the Airport Authority.
The supervisors will also hear a presentation on current America Rescue Plan Act funding allocation and possible action regarding additional allocations or changes to existing allocations. Yuma County received a total allocation of $41.5 million distributed in two payments.
The agenda also calls for a discussion and possible action to use ARPA funds to purchase equipment for the Tacna Volunteer Fire Department, which has requested $106,979 for the purchase of personal safety gear and emergency safety equipment. The department serves the communities of Dome Valley, Tacna, Roll and Dateland.
The supervisors will consider awarding a $11.6 million contract for construction of the new Tacna Water Infrastructure Project to Yuma Valley Contractors, the lowest bidder.
In addition, a public hearing will be held on an application for Arizona Department of Housing Community Development Block Grant Colonia Set Aside funding for fiscal year 2021/22. The county wishes to apply for $500,000 for the Yuma County-Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program to provide rehabilitation of five homes.
As the Housing Governing Board, the supervisors will be asked to approve the Yuma County Housing Department’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program revised 2022 Action Plan.
The agenda also contains the following consent calendar items:
• Correction of the property tax rate for certain school districts needing corrections. The Treasurer’s Office has discovered errors for the Somerton, Gadsden and Yuma Union school districts.
• Set the salary of constable for Justice Precinct No. 1 at $52,000, effective Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. In August, the supervisors appointed Art Gradillas as constable to fill the remainder of John Nozar’s unexpired term. Nozar submitted his notice of retirement effective at the close of business on Sept. 30.
• A resolution accepting the streets and traffic signs within 12 East Subdivision, lots 1-103 inclusive, into the County Maintenance System.
• Authorize the Department of Public Works to participate in the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract, for an estimated 379,000 square yards of chip seal at an estimated cost of $1.5 million.
• For the Nov. 8 general election, appoint election board workers to the Vote Center Election, Accuracy Certification and Early Ballot Boards. The list of potential appointees can be found in the meeting agenda packet.
• Authorize the sheriff to purchase license plate reader equipment in the amount of $583,731 from Vigilant Solutions.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at tinyurl.com/2p9x3j97.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.