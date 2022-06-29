Yuma County is considering upping the maximum height of fences from 6 feet to 7 feet. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to first send the proposal to the Board of Supervisors for input.
Javier Barrazas, senior planner, presented a possible text amendment to the zoning code that would change the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements and to increase the maximum height of fences and walls to 7 feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.
He explained that, in 2018, the county adopted the International Residential Code, exempting fences not over 7 feet in height from permit requirements. Currently, the code requires a variance for a fence 7 feet or higher.
Staff recommended forwarding this item to the supervisors to obtain their input before they start making changes.
During a discussion, Commissioner Ron Van Why asked the purpose of changing the height maximum. In reply, Commissioner Bobbi McDermott shared her own experience, noting that the houses in her neighborhood are not all on the same elevation.
“When we moved in, the house next to us, I had a 7-foot wall on two sides, and the third side, I could see in my neighbor’s backyard. So the first thing my husband did was put three blocks there,” McDermott said. “It’s mainly for privacy.”
Chairman Danny Bryant pointed out the other reason: “It’s nice to have our zoning ordinance in harmony with the building code.”
The commissioner unanimously agreed to forward the item to the supervisors for their input.
The commissioners also approved a request from Micah Johnson to rezone an 8-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum for property located at 17201 S. Avenue B in Somerton. The intent is to split the property into parcels of two acres in size.
Bryant asked about the improvement of the alignment of County 17 1/8 Street from Avenue A ¾ to the west property line of the property. “Are you requesting that the entire road be improved, all the way?”
Senior Planner Juan Leal Rubio explained that the alignment is currently gravel right-of-way and the county would ask that the property owner obtain an engineer and a grading permit and build it according to the standards.
“Staff is requesting that they improve it the entire length of the property,” Leal Rubio said.
McDermott inquired about the increased number of lots if the rezoning was approved. “If we change the zoning, can he go to three parcels as opposed to two?”
Leal Rubio explained that the property is currently developed, but after demolition or removal of existing structures, the applicant would be able to further split the property.
Bryant opened the public hearing, but no one came forward. The motion carried 6-0.
In addition, the commissioners elected Scott Mulhern as vice chairman for calendar year 2022.