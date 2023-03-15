Following a mistake by the federal government, the Yuma County HOME Consortium will have to pay back $1.7 million due to funding overpayment.
In an update to the Yuma City Council during a Tuesday work session, Rhonda Lee-James, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services, shared recommendations for using Community Development Block Grant and HOME project funding for fiscal year 2023/24.
In her presentation, Lee-James explained that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made a mistake in the formula when the Yuma County HOME Consortium first applied in 2016. HUD uses a formula to determine grant amounts, based on population and other multiple factors.
Yuma’s population was not enough to qualify for HOME funds so the city joined with other local governments in Yuma County and formed the consortium.
“By joining together we did become large enough to receive the funds and so that money can be used countywide,” Lee-James explained.
HUD awarded the consortium $977,984 in 2019 and $1.04 million in 2020.
In 2021, when Yuma County received $753,444, the consortium discovered that HUD had made a mistake in the formula.
HUD has now decided that the Yuma County consortium needs to pay back the $1.7 million that it overpaid in the previous years.
“We’re now being penalized, if you will. Our allocation is being reduced to the tune of $440,000 each year for the next four years in order to pay back that $1.7 million,” Lee-James explained.
“It’s unfortunate, the money that goes for affordable housing is the one that we’ve taken this pretty big hit on,” she added.
The amount for 2022, at $411,329, was greatly reduced. For the coming fiscal year, which starts on July 1, the consortium will receive $378,564.
The HOME program, which is not an acronym, is strictly for the creation or preservation of affordable housing. The process begins in November when the consortium invites nonprofit organizations and governments to submit proposals.
In January, the consortium board reviews the applications and makes funding recommendations.
Altogether, the consortium will have $419,714 this coming year due to $41,150 in returned funds that were not used in previous proposals.
Because of the reduced allocation, the consortium decided to focus on one project at a time to try to “make the biggest impact.”
The board received three applications and decided the “best choice” is to award $325,073 to Magnolia Gardens, a rental development project on Magnolia Avenue in Yuma. It’s offered by the Arizona Housing Development Corp., the nonprofit arm of the housing authority of the City of Yuma.
HOME regulations require that the consortium set aside 15% of every year’s funding for a Community Housing Development Organization. The nonprofit will receive $240,156.
“We haven’t had one of these CHDO available for the last few years. So we had some of this money in the bank that wasn’t spent that we had available to allocate this year,” Lee-James said.
“Working with the AHDC staff and board over the past couple of years, they finally met the qualifications and became eligible to be designated as one of these special kinds of nonprofit organizations,” she noted.
All together the total recommendation for rental development will be $565,000, which includes “a little bit extra.”
While HOME funds are spent countywide, CDBG funds are used only inside the city limits, These funds must benefit low- to moderate -income people, prevent or eliminate slums and blight or to meet an urgent need.
For the last few years, the city has focused these funds on the Mesa Heights neighborhood. As these projects wrap up, the city will next turn its attention to other areas in the city.
However, for this coming year, the city has a total of $961,291 in CDBG funds, which includes an allocation of $890,871 and $70,420 in reprogrammed funds. Staff felt that the funds should focus on prevention of mortgage default and evictions.
The recommendation is for Crossroads Mission to receive $40,000 for its outreach program, which sends staff out to speak with homeless individuals to make sure that they’re aware of resources available to them.
The second recommendation is for the Western Arizona Council of Governments to receive $37,500 for housing counseling.
For the third project, the city’s Neighborhood Services would receive $555,617 for housing rehabilitation and code enforcement/rental inspections.
The recommendation for the fourth project is another rental development. The city is offering $150,000 to Vistara, a proposed apartment complex in the Mesa Heights neighborhood.
This funding would be used as a local contribution toward the application that developers are putting in for low-income housing tax credits.
“Having that local contribution as part of that application will help them score more points in that very, very competitive tax credit application process. So hopefully that will help them be successful in that application round,” Lee-James said.
If the developer does not receive the tax credits, the project would not go forward this year and the $150,000 would go into the city’s housing rehab program.
Finally, the city would take $178,174 for planning and administration and the Southwest Fair Housing Council for a fair housing program in the city.
Tuesday’s presentation kicked off a 30-day public comment period on the draft plan. A public hearing will be held on March 29, with the final recommendation incorporating public comments due on May 3. HUD must receive the final plan by May 15.