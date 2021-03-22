The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider proposed text amendments to the zoning ordinance regulating marijuana establishments and the number of hearings that can be held to determine compliance for zoning violations.
Work on the ordinance that regulates marijuana establishments continues to be tweaked, following the legalization of recreational marijuana. The commission will consider proposed text amendments intended to clean up the language in the ordinance that only addresses medical marijuana and shift the focus to marijuana establishments, while continuing to limit the establishments to the General Commercial (C-2) and Light Industrial districts with a special use permit.
The commissioners will also discuss possible changes to the “Rules of Procedure” section of the zoning ordinance that would limit the number of hearings that the hearing officer can set to determine compliance for zoning violations.
The current language in the ordinance does not specify a maximum number of hearings. The proposed change would limit the number of hearings to a maximum of two and set them at a date not to exceed 180 days from the first hearing.
In addition, the commission will consider a request to rezone two parcels totaling 10 acres located in the vicinity of Sierra Sands Avenue and County 15th Street in Yuma.
Adrian Vega, agent for Sunderman Investments, has requested rezoning the property from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to create five parcels of about 2 acres in size for residential development.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/mzr67p4w.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely. To participate remotely, send an email to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov.
While Aldrich Auditorium will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to the same email address no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.