Counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday’s general election continues, with the Yuma County Voter and Election Services Office releasing the latest results Friday afternoon.

As of 4:45 p.m., the county had 1,155 ballots pending, including 276 early ballots ready to be tabulated and 553 early ballots and 326 provisional ballots left to be processed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you