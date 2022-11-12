Counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday’s general election continues, with the Yuma County Voter and Election Services Office releasing the latest results Friday afternoon.
As of 4:45 p.m., the county had 1,155 ballots pending, including 276 early ballots ready to be tabulated and 553 early ballots and 326 provisional ballots left to be processed.
The Yuma County voter turnout was at 43.61% on Friday, with 45,848 ballots cast out of 105,133 registered voters.
The county expects to release the next set of results with updated estimates of ballots left to process on Monday.
Yuma voters decided three at-large seats on the Yuma City Council and two propositions. With six council candidates on the ballot, voters selected up to three candidates per ballot.
The last update reflected 47,986 votes cast in the nonpartisan council race.
According to Friday’s updated unofficial results, political newcomers Art Morales and Carol Smith and incumbent Gary Knight took the three open seats.
Morales, a banker, kept his lead with 10,457 votes. Knight, who first took office in 2014, came in second with 9,685 votes. Smith, a nurse educator, took third with 8,462 votes.
The unsuccessful candidates were Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect, with 7,389 votes; Edward Thomas, a former council member, with 6,070 votes; and Robert Scarborough, a business owner, with 5,923 votes.
“I’m so excited to see the preliminary results, and am incredibly grateful we followed the trend of the primary election results,” Smith told the Yuma Sun. “It is such a wonderful thing to see candidates with such diverse professional backgrounds come together with the same goal of wanting Yuma to be an even safer and more prosperous community.
“I won’t ever regret all those extra hours spent walking neighborhoods and talking to residents- that’s when I had a lot of great conversations. I learned a great deal from both fire and police during my campaign,” she said, adding that she looks forward to supporting them from a seat on the council in the very near future.
“Thank you to all of our voters, and all of those who showed support in one way or another. We live in such a fantastic city, it would be an honor to serve all those that call it home,” she noted.
Other candidates also previously thanked voters for their support.
Those elected to office will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1. Council seats held at large, with members not bound to specific districts.
Results remain “preliminary, unofficial” until after they have been canvassed by the council, which will likely take place at a special meeting on Nov. 21.
In addition, Yuma voters were asked to decide on two propositions. Proposition 416, which updates the Yuma 2022 General Plan, garnered 13,017 “yes” votes, or 65.76%, and 6,779 “no” votes, or 34.24%.
Proposition 417, which renews Yuma’s 2% hospitality tax, received 11,052 “yes” votes, or 55.69%, and 8,792 “no” votes, or 44.31%. The hospitality tax funds parks and recreation, tourism and Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.