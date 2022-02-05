The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuma County Public Works Department are teaming up in an effort to put a stop to the ongoing problem of illegal dumping.
During 2021 there were 82 investigations into incidents of illegal dumping, while in 2020 there were 95, YCSO reports.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, there has been an increase in illegal dumping consisting of household trash, furniture, lawn trimmings, tires and other commercial material.
“The debris has been found polluting multiple locations throughout the county, predominantly in desert areas surrounding the Foothills,” Pavlak said.
To confront the issue, YCSO and Public Works will work together by increasing patrols in problem areas, providing county residents with information about the location of disposal sites, encouraging the public to report offenders, and educating the community on the fines and penalties for illegal dumping.
Signs prohibiting illegal dumping and listing fines will also be posted in frequently violated areas.
Illegal dumping/criminal littering ranges from a class 2 misdemeanor to a class 6 felony, depending on the type and amount of the debris being dumped. A class 6 felony carries a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and a $150,000 fine.
YCSO has a zero-tolerance approach to illegal dumping and encourages the public to report illegal dumping immediately, especially if the act is in progress.
Those who enjoy the county’s desert areas recreationally, such as hikers, campers, hunters and off-road vehicle operators, are also asked to report any polluted sites they come across and to appropriately dispose of their debris.
Additional information about Yuma County’s solid waste management can be found at www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/public-works/waste-management/solid-waste
Anyone with information regarding illegal dumping within the county is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.yumacountysheriff.org.