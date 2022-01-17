For the past two years, Yuma County’s executive leadership team, which includes division directors, has participated in a development program designed to increase leadership skills, communication and collaboration.
Deputy County Administrator Ian McGaughey recently provided the Board of Supervisors with an update of the Yuma County Organizational Culture Initiative and a preview of Phase 2 of the Initiative, which recently began.
“Just over a year ago, this team embarked on a core culture initiative to intentionally shape Yuma County’s organizational culture and support the strategic plan.”
McGaughey explained that, according to the Society for Human Resources Management, the key to a successful organization is to have a culture based on a strongly held and widely shared set of beliefs that is supported by a strategic plan and structure.
“So having a strong culture allows for enhanced trust, cooperation, more efficient decision-making and a shared understanding about what’s important,” McGaughey noted.
In September 2020, the county began working on its organizational culture development initiative with Dr. Maria Church of Government Leadership Solutions. The goal of the first 12-month phase was to develop Yuma County’s core culture. The team met monthly, mostly virtually due to the pandemic.
Representatives from elected offices were invited to participate. Carolyn Marquez, deputy director of the Superintendent’s Office, joined the effort.
The process includes assessing the current organizational culture, articulating and defining the core culture, completing a core culture alignment audit, developing a plan for core culture alignment, putting the plan into action and evaluating and refining it as needed.
“Core culture” refers to the reason people work for Yuma County. It centers around a point of view, or “how we do our why,” as McGaughey explained.
This leads to “drilling down our non-negotiable values,” he added.
The result was the following “culture map”:
“The why? Together, for a thriving community.
“Our how and point of view: Leading together with innovation to meet community needs.”
The non-negotiable values are:
• Integrity: True to self – “I am honest, transparent and accountable to customers and coworkers.”
• Commitment: True to team – “I work with customers and coworkers to the best of my ability everyday to make Yuma County better.”
• Dedicated service: True to community – “I give my best each day to anticipate and respond to the ever-changing needs of our community.”
The team then performed an alignment audit to discover how to implement the culture across the organization. “The audit helped to see what areas of the organization were already excelling and what areas were out of alignment with that core culture and needs improvement,” McGaughey said.
The team took a look at internal behaviors and practices, such as structure, work design and systems; recruitment, selection and succession planning; training, development and mentorship; performance management; internal communications; and technology.
It also looked at external behaviors and practices, including how county employees serve and interact with the public as well as suppliers, vendors and partners.
The team also examined the political environment, including how the county can improve trust, communication, perceptions and behaviors.
It also looked at the county’s physical presence, “or how we show up in the community” through logos and symbols; locations; leadership image; dress and uniforms; marketing, public relations and advertising; and community relations and activities.
The exercise resulted in 17 goals designed to bring all areas into alignment with the county’s core culture. The top five goals follow:
Goal 1: Development and/or update county employee recruitment, development, selection and retention strategies within 24 months to acquire and keep the best candidates for every position, resulting in an overall vacancy rate of less than 5%.
Goal 2: Create a policy document that lays out the why, how and values of Yuma County within 12 months.
Goal 3: Annually ensure all employees receive and/or participate in professional development training in alignment with our county strategic plan.
Goal 4: Develop and launch an upgrade to the county’s website, including a customer request and response system and intranet to enhance service to the county’s external customers by Dec. 31, 2022.
Goal 5: The county will use the annual budget process as a means to proactively reach out to the community, with citizen meetings in each supervisor’s district, to enhance transparency and public engagement in the spring of each year.
This brought the first phase of the initiative to an end. Phase 2, which kicked off at the end of September, and it involves 24 of the county’s “next level of leaders” with members of the executive leadership team acting as mentors.
Participants were divided into five groups with the purpose of tackling each of the goals. Each group received training in the form of “leadership nuggets,” with topics such as effective communication, goal-setting, giving and receiving feedback, developing vision and more.
Phase 2 continues until early August when the groups will make final presentations of their goals and action plans. At that point, a core culture alignment survey will be sent to county employees to gauge the impact of the process over the past two years.
“The core culture initiative has had many positive outcomes even as the work to bring targeted areas into alignment continues,” McGaughey said. “A significant benefit of the process was engagement with directors across different divisions and departments to help improve communication and foster a better understanding of what we do on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes we found that even though our duties may initially have seemed quite different, we had more in common than we initially realized.
“The process has strengthened the ability to work as a team and underscored that all employees have a process and a role in making Yuma County a great place to work and in making a real and positive difference in our community,” he added.