The Yuma County Board of Supervisors picked Crossroads Mission and Yuma Community Food Bank to be the recipients of funding from the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.
The tribe left it up to the supervisors to choose which organizations should receive $7,042.88 in community funding. The county officials recently presented Crossroads Mission and Yuma Community Food Bank with $3,521.44 each.
Crossroads Mission is a Christian faith-based homeless shelter and drug and alcohol addiction recovery rehabilitation facility that has been serving the Yuma community since 1959.
The Yuma Community Food Bank’s mission is to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for children and families through Southwest Arizona
Chairman Tony Reyes explained that the tribe twice a year distributes funds to community organizations. “They give us the honor to choose who those funds go to and they want to make sure we choose some organization that deserves it in the community,” he said.
Given the food insecurity prevalent in the community, the supervisors thought the shelter and food bank would be worthy recipients of these funds.
Barbara Rochester, community affairs director for Crossroads Mission, expressed the shelter’s appreciation and explained how the money would be used and some of the challenges they have faced..
“Thank you so much for the money, and of course, we could use it. We are working diligently to get a new men’s shelter, which will also help the county. It’s slow going. We’ve had huge bouts with COVID, although we have strict protocols, but it has affected everybody, we’re no different. I want to thank the tribe for the money and the Board of Supervisors for choosing us,” she said.
Reyes noted that they are happy to help out when they can but acknowledged that the funding is a “drop” of what they need and their resources are always stretched.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi gave kudos for the work done by Crossroads. “The mission does an amazing job. They have a rehabilitation program. I taught at Roosevelt, and the families at the mission went to Roosevelt. The mission was wonderful with the folks who were homeless and the kids from families that were homeless and those parents that are either alcohol- or drug-dependent and getting them off drugs and alcohol. Thank you so much for all you do. People have no idea how much work goes into what you do,” Pancrazi said.
In other action, the supervisors, as the Housing Governing Board, approved the following items presented by the Yuma County Housing Department:
• The Public Housing Agency Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2022 and related certifications and agreements with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• The Family Self-Sufficiency Program Action Plan.
• The amended Section 8 Administrative Plan for the Choice Voucher Program.
• The amended Low Rent Public Housing Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy for the Valley Vista Apartments in Somerton, Moctezuma Apartments in San Luis and Pecan Shadows Apartments in Yuma.
The supervisors also held public hearings and approved the following cases at the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission:
• A request by Craig Colvin, on behalf of David McMillan of Rancho Rialto, to rezone a 14.69-acre portion of a parcel 56.37 net acres in size from Recreational Vehicle Park to Manufactured Home Park located at 11322 S. Avenue 12E in Yuma.
• A request by Raul Escamilla, on behalf of Raul and Candelaria Escamilla, for a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on an acre zoned Rural Area-40 Acre Minimum, located at 8080 S. Avenue D in Yuma.
• A request by Arturo Garcia, on behalf of Vision Assets, to rezone 13.96 acres from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum, located at 3453 East County 18½ St. in Yuma.