Update: 12:30 p.m. March 24, 2023 - In the March 24, 2023, edition of the Yuma Sun, we published a story titled, “Voter experience: County assisting Yuma high schools again with student body vote," which was written from a press release sent by Yuma County.
The Yuma Sun has since learned that the events were canceled – but a followup press release has not yet been sent out, informing the media the events were no longer being held.
The Yuma Sun regrets the confusion.
Original Story: With local high school student body elections swiftly approaching, Yuma County Election Services is once again lending its help to provide students with their own “Vote Center Experience.” According to Yuma County, five high schools will be participating in the 2023-2024 student body elections.
To provide the Vote Center experience, Election Services will be using student information to check them in on electronic poll pads via student ID cards or StudentVue QR Codes in order to satisfy the voter identification requirement. Once checked in, students will be provided the correct ballot style according to grade level. After that, they simply vote on electronic ballot-marking devices and tabulate their voted ballot with the Vote Center tabulator machine onsite.
Per the county’s statement, the goal of the experience is to help young people become more engaged in the election process as voters and volunteers. Voter Services staff will be available at the sites, assisting students with questions and registering eligible students to vote. In Arizona, 16 and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote as long as they will turn 18 by the next general election.
“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Yuma County Elections,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “By giving our students an opportunity to have the same experience that registered voters have is just another example of students graduating college-, career- and community-prepared.”
Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell underscored that the Vote Center experience is a unique opportunity for high school students to understand the importance of voting by participating in a simulated environment using actual election equipment.
“We are excited and grateful to facilitate the student body elections and to continue educating the young community in the voting process,” Yuma County Interim Elections Director Kika Guzman said.
The following schools will be holding their elections on the following dates:
- Cibola High School – Friday, March 24
- San Luis High School – Monday, March 27
- Kofa High School – Friday, March 31
- Yuma High School – Wednesday, April 12
- Gila Ridge High School – Friday, April 21
For more information about Yuma County Voter and Election Services, visit the county’s website at www.yumacountyaz.gov.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.