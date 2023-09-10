The Yuma County Board of Supervisors are considering asking voters to adjust the spending limit set by the state to allow the county to spend the money it already has.
Due to lower-than-anticipated population census numbers and increases in operating costs, Yuma County projects that it will become more difficult to stay within the spending limits set in 1980.
And the county projects it won’t be able to in the near future without changes.
Chief Financial Officer Gil Viega, on behalf of the Budget Review Team, asked the Board of Supervisors for direction “in regards to something that is imminent, it is going to happen, maybe not right now but in the years to come.”
All counties and municipalities and the majority of school districts must abide by expenditure limits set by state statute in 1980. The purpose is to control expenditures of local revenues, limiting the future increase of spending to adjust for inflation and population growth.
To reach this number, officials take all the revenues and expenditures for the year and deduct some expenditures allowed by the state, such as grants and capital improvements approved by voters.
“It is important to understand that every time that we have a census, those populations, those numbers they can adjust it, and as we all know, the 2020 census was not very generous for Yuma County,” Villegas noted.
What is the concern ? “I am thinking how much we’re going to spend based on the trends that we have, based on the large expenditures that are coming. We don’t know if the county is going to be able to stay within the limits set by the statute,” Villegas explained.
If the expenditure limit is exceeded, the Office of the Auditor General will hold a hearing to determine if the county did exceed its limit. The county’s primary tax levy limit for the next fiscal year is reduced by the amount that exceeded the limit. Future calculations of the primary levy limit, which is the county’s major source of revenue, are not affected by the one-time penalty.
Right after the 2020 census, the Yuma County allowance dropped from $110 million to $100 million, “very significant for us,” Villegas said.
He believes the county should stay under the limit for the next couple of years by using exclusions that the county has not yet used. But the spending limit could be breached by 2026 or 2027 if services or expenditures are not adjusted.
The problem is that county residents expect certain services and programs, and they might not be pleased if they are cut.
Another option is to modify the expenditure limit by increasing the population threshold or base of the alternative population formula currently used. To do this requires that the state Legislature adopt a concurrent resolution with a two-thirds majority prior to March 1, 2024, so it can be applied to the fiscal year 2025 limit.
Another option is to ask voters for a one-time expenditure limit override, which would require a special election.
“We have to be very clear with the public that we’re not asking for an increase in taxes. We’re just asking to be able to spend what we already have. Some of those funds are already in our contingency funds,” Villegas said.
Or go to the voters for a permanent adjustment to the base limit, which could be done in a general election. The adjustment would become effective two years after voter-approval.
The county could do nothing and simply wait for an adjustment from the Arizona Economic Estimates Commission and in the meantime take advantage of unutilized subtractions and/or exclusions to continue stay under the limit.
Going to the voters will require educating the public and lobbying, something that the county itself cannot do. In this case, the county would partner with the County Supervisors Association, which has resources and has helped other counties with the same issue.
Supervisor Tony Reyes noted that the expenditure limit set by the state will continue to be a problem as long as the base isn’t adjusted, especially with a low population count. However, he believes that getting the Legislature to adjust the population will not succeed.
And a mid-decade census might be too late, he added.
“I think that getting a two-thirds out of the Legislature is going to be a no-start,” Reyes said. “They will say, limit your county operations manager before they do that.”
As for going to the voters for a one-time expenditure limit override, “I don’t think that works either because it’s a one-time deal. It’ll be over in a year and then we will be back having the same problem.”
He prefers asking voters for a permanent adjustment “because I think this is going to be an ongoing problem.”
However, he’s concerned that voters will think it’s a tax increase and not simply allowing the county to spend the money it already has.
“As far as going to the voters in the general election in November, it’s going to take some education because people are not in the mood to increase whatever,” Reyes said.
He also noted that Yuma has a unique situation in that it must provide services to a winter visitor population not counted in the census, an increase of 100,000.
“We have a large influx of people from outside that we have to deal with in our roads, in our services and the libraries. Everything has to adjust to the fact that we have winter visitors,” Reyes said.
He also expressed concerns with the timing. “General elections are not a good time to be asking people to override anything. In an election year, we are all adverse to any tax measure. I mean, you should know that, but we can’t saddle the rest of the future of this county just based on some political calculation,” Reyes said.
“But we want to make sure that when we make the argument, we know what we’re doing. So if we’re changing the base by 30%, we’re not increasing the tax levy. We’re not increasing anything. We’re just simply changing the way they calculate it so that we can spend the money that we already have, making sure the services get out to the community,” he added.
The other supervisors agreed that the 2024 ballot is not a good time to go to voters on this issue.
The supervisors directed Villegas to research the issue further, look for additional exclusions, keep an eye on things and wait until the 2026 general election to ask voters for a permanent adjustment.
“I want to emphasize we’re not asking for more taxes. We’re not asking for more money. It’s just for us to allow us to use what we have,” Villegas said.