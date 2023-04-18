In view of the aging condition of some buildings, Yuma County officials discussed plans for refreshing existing facilities that could potentially help in recruitment and retention of employees, while motivating current workers to provide “excellent” customer service.
County officials also touched on a growing need for parking space for employees and visitors.
In a review of current and future needs for adequate work space during a long-term planning roundtable held last week with supervisors and other county officials, David Hylland, construction projects director, and Tiffany Anderson, director of facilities management, shared current conditions of county facilities and long-range plans as well as anticipated needs.
“There was a lot of discussion about recruitment retention, and I think it’s important that we see how facilities can play a part in that role as the county kind of grapples with that issue,” Hylland said, noting that facilities can impact the county’s ability to recruit and retain good employees.
PARKING SPACE
The vast majority of county buildings were required to have on-site parking with the exception of the downtown facilities. For example, the new administration building under construction does not require on-site parking as public parking is available through city lots and on and around the street.
However, officials acknowledged a growing need for parking. Consequently, they are looking at the potential of developing a multi-level parking structure either through a private-public partnership or an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma.
Hylland noted that he has never seen a small visitor parking lot on Jail District property in the Justice Complex area maxed out yet. “But what I have seen is that the area to the north along that dirt stretch across 1st Street from the jail is frequently utilized by staff for parking. You might see four to five vehicles parked there,” he said.
He explained that the city has considered a number of scenarios for development of that site. “None of them obviously have come to fruition yet, but I imagine someday something will. At that point in time, we will need to look for parking for that as well as, again, any expansion that happens down further to the south.”
The existing parking multi-level structure at South 3rd Avenue and West Court Street does get used fairly well. “I have seen it at max capacity. So if we’re adding additional program space onto the site, we want to look at how to accommodate parking as well,” he noted.
AGING FACILITIES
Anderson addressed the condition of the existing buildings. “As you know, Yuma County has been around a long time. We are fortunate enough to have some historical buildings. They come with their own set of problems,” she said.
“So these are on our radar, renovated before, systems updated throughout the years, but certainly there’s always something going to come up with these buildings,” Anderson added.
County buildings that have hit or are about to hit the century mark include the current Administration Building (built in 1906), County Recorder and Elections (about 1920), Heritage Library (1921) and Historical Courthouse (1925).
Several county buildings are within 35 to 70 years, including Risk Management and Legal Defender (1950), School Superintendent (1958), Public Fiduciary (1960), Facilities Management and ITS (1975), Sheriff Administration and Detention (1986) and Sheriff Warehouse (1989).
“These are buildings that, again, we’ve owned for a while so they have had systems updated, but several of them are coming back due for some major system improvements,” Anderson said.
Some buildings are around the 20-year mark, including the Martinez Lake Sheriff Substation (1997); Sheriff Detention, Adult Probation and Health Department (1999); Somerton Library (2001); Juvenile Justice Center (2002); Public Works (2003); Emergency Management and TB trailers (2004); Development Services, Engineering and Justice Center (2005); and Foothills Sheriff Substation (2006).
The county invested money in some of these newer buildings right around the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Most building systems, such as roofs, HVAC and fire sprinklers, have about a 20- to 30-year life expectancy. The county conducted upgrades on some of these buildings this current fiscal year, and staff is recommending major improvements in the next fiscal year.
The newest buildings are in the 10- to 15-year range. Most of the branch libraries fall into this category. The Foothills and Wellton libraries were built in 2008. The Main and San Luis libraries were built in 2009, as was the Adult Detention Annex.
The Somerton Municipal Building and South County Complex were built in 2010, and the newest county building, the East County Complex, was built in 2013.
“As we look forward, just know that all of these are going to be coming to those major buildings systems life expectancy, all at the same time,” Anderson said.
She reviewed planned building and systems improvements, such as HVAC and roof replacements, for the current year as well as the next fiscal year.
Anderson also pointed out planned cosmetic projects. “I wanted to highlight this one especially because to us our 20-year-old buildings still feel new, but they’re starting to show their age. The paint’s a little dingy, you can see the marks on the carpet, the tiles are lifting, you know, the buildings are showing their age,” she said.
“That is what our customers see first. It’s our signage. We just replaced some signage at some of the county facilities because the first thing they see is when they pull into that parking lot, they see our county logo. If it’s cracked and broken, what impression does that leave on our customers? When they go into the entryway and they see tiles lifting? Not only is that a safety issue, but it just doesn’t look great for the facility or for the county,” she noted.
Consequently, the staff will be recommending cosmetic projects “to make sure that our staff feel valued in working in facilities that don’t look old and our customers trust that we’re taking care of our buildings the same way that we’re taking care of them,” Anderson added.
The county will conduct a facilities condition assessment, which was last done in 2015. As a result, the list of priorities may change. The list is flexible as unexpected changes may occur.
“All of a sudden we have a leak at a facility where seemingly their roof was fine, but now it has a leak. Well, that’s going to move up the list of priorities for the next fiscal year,” Anderson explained.