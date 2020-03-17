The Yuma County Fair might still be on -- or not. As of Monday, the fair was “officially” on, but that might change on Wednesday when officials make a final decision.
The fair, with a theme of “County Fair with a Desert Flair,” is currently scheduled for March 31 through April 5.
“We can’t tell you if it’s on or off. We’re still in the process of making that decision,” Eric Wofford, fair manager, told the Yuma Sun on Monday.
He asked residents “for patience while we look at all the facts and make a decision.”
In a message posted on social media on Thursday, the Yuma County Fair said that the organization is “monitoring the situation very closely and working directly with the Yuma County Health Department to make sure we will have a fun and safe fair.”
The message was made in response to a “fake post” that announced that the fair had been canceled. The organization noted that not only did the fake post misinform the public but also created panic.
Information for the 2020 fair will be announced on its social media pages and website and from its office. For more information, the Yuma County Fair can be reached at ycfi@yumafair.com or 928-726-4420.