County give food banks $6K in Quechan funds

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors distributed $6,214 in community funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe to the Yuma Community Food Bank.
The food bank’s mission is to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for children and families throughout the community.
During the Feb. 6 meeting, Supervisor Tony Reyes asked for separate discussion on the agenda item. “I think it’s important to recognize when people in the community contribute to more people in the community,” he said.
“We’re very thankful for the Quechan Tribe to allow us to pick who that money’s going to go to. I think the food bank is a worthy recipient of the money,” he added.
Reyes also thanked the food bank for the work it does. “There’s always a time of need, but it seems like that need isn’t reducing,” he said. “We know the food bank is going to use the money wisely.”
Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors who also serves as chair of the food bank, expressed appreciation to the tribe as well. “As chairman of the food bank, I am extremely happy to recognize the tribe and their care and dedication of this community and wanting to step up and say thank you. It means the world to us that you are our community partners in providing for the less fortunate, so thank you very much.”
Tribal Council Members Jonathan E. Koteen, Zion C. White and Donald W. Medart Jr. were present at the Feb. 2 meeting.
“Thank you very much for your partnership and your continued support of the tribe and we’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with you, and I think it’s an amazing thing,” Medart said.
The food bank served 5,500 square miles last month. “That’s pretty much every square mile of Yuma County. So this money will come in greatly into your earlier comment. The need doesn’t go away. So thank you and we thank the Quechan Tribe,” said Shara Whitehead, president and CEO of the food bank.