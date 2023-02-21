County give food banks $6K in Quechan funds

The Yuma Community Food Bank accepts $6,214 in community funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe as distributed by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. Pictured are (from left) Supervisor Darren Simmons, Chairman Martin Porchas, Supervisor Tony Reyes, Tribal Council Member Zion C. White, Food Bank CEO Shara Whitehead, Tribal Council Member Donald W. Medart Jr., Tribal Council Member Jonathan E. Koteen and Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, also chair of the food bank.

 COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors distributed $6,214 in community funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe to the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The food bank’s mission is to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for children and families throughout the community.

