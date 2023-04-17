Three primary construction projects for Yuma County have jumped from a budgeted $66.7 million to a projected $83.1 million, a 20.8% increase, adding $16.4 million to the budget.
With major construction projects underway and more projects planned, Yuma County officials reviewed the current and future needs for adequate work space.
The county faces a number of challenges, including financial limitations and external factors, such as rising construction, materials and labor costs.
David Hylland, construction projects director, shared facility plans during a long-term planning roundtable held last week with the Board of Supervisors and other county officials.
In February 2022, the supervisors signed off five key construction projects: a new 100,000-square-foot county administration facility at 197 S. Main St.; a construction, expansion and remodel of the Health Department facility at 2200 W. 28th St.; and a new 22,000-square-foot facility for Public Fiduciary, ITS and Facilities Management at 2725 S. Avenue B; 7,000-square-foot facility for University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, with the location to be determined; 3,500-square-foot facility for Emergency Management at 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.
Over the course of the last year, additional projects have been added, including renovation of the courtroom and office at the Historic Courthouse, 168 S. 2nd Ave., for Justice Court Precinct 1. This project is the result of the new Division 7 being established in the Justice Center.
Another project calls for temporarily relocating the Public Defender’s office, in a plan being called a “long-term temporary solution,” Hylland noted.
Construction of the long awaited Foothills Park is underway. The project is being funded equally by the county and a State Parks and Trails grant.
The county will also build a new 3,200-square-foot storage warehouse for the Health Department, funded by the Health District.
Issues impacting construction budgets and projects over the last two-plus years include elevated demand for new projects, supply chain disruptions, extended lead times and labor shortages and labor costs increases due to rising minimum wage and a shortage of supplies.
Other factors include inflation and high-interest rates; increasing materials costs such as lumber, steel, copper aluminum, concrete and diesel; and even the situation in Ukraine is affecting costs, Hylland noted.
These factors resulted in an overall increase of 35% in the average construction costs over the past two-and-half years, or in the range of 11-16% year-over-year since March 2020.
For the county, this means rising budgets for construction projects. For example, the new administration building was originally budgeted at $38.6 million; it’s now projected to hit $49.1 million, a 27% increase.
The county budgeted the Health Department expansion at $17 million; the price tag is now projected at $20 million, a 18% increase.
The new Public Fiduciary/ITS/Facilities Management building was budgeted at $11.1 million; the county now estimates it will cost $14 million, a 22% increase.
County officials are also considering adding more satellite offices, however, Hylland suggested the formation of a committee to establish “the real need” and the county’s commitment to staffing potential satellite locations.
“I think that needs to happen before we start identifying the amount of land available,” he said.
One need he recognized involves a “remote” East County shop in Tacna with structural issues. “My understanding is most of the work that they do is closer towards Yuma anyway, so they’ve expressed a desire to be located somewhere in the Wellton area,” Hylland said.
In addition, with the completion of the new administration building, the county will eventually have vacant properties. It also currently has properties that will no longer be used.
He asked the board to consider whether they want to use them in the future or sell them to recoup costs. If they plan to sell these buildings, such as the former Aztec High School and the offices of the County Recorder and Elections Services, it would not make sense to put more money into them.
For the coming year, Hylland proposed forming a steering committee to more fully discuss these projects and bringing in a planning architecture firm to help make these decisions and formalize a long-term plan for county facilities.