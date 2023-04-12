Yuma County elected officials, department heads and other staff had a chance to share concerns and challenges and offer solutions and ideas in a roundtable held Monday and Tuesday at the Main Library.
The main topic was long-term planning around some of the most pressing issues facing the county, such as employee pay, illegal dumping, road improvements and facilities.
County Administrator Ian McGaughey noted that the purpose was for department directors and elected officials to get together to think about what they want to happen 5 to 10 years out.
“We don’t often have an opportunity to do that. We’re so oftentimes focused on the day-to-day and the week-to-week. It’s really a valuable exercise for people to come together, and to be candid and share their thoughts and concerns and ideas and solutions to the challenges that we all face. So looking down the road, 5 to 10 years, sharing those ideas, I think is tremendously valuable for us as an organization,” McGaughey said.
Martin Porchas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, called for the roundtable. “It gives us an opportunity, to the board, to hear what the departments are facing and so that we have a better idea what path we need to start taking, (like) saving money so we can accomplish some things,” Porchas told the Yuma Sun.
Although long-term planning was the objective, Porchas noted that hearing directly from staff about their concerns was one of his main goals. “Normally at a retreat you kind of hear what they have coming or what they’re expecting in five years. This was kind of more to hear their challenges that they’re having,” he said.
The long-term planning session comes before the next update of the county’s five-year strategic plan. “We are kicking off the strategic plan update, which in some ways was perfect timing. Our strategic plan is up for renewal in July of 2024, so this is a great opportunity to kick that process off and to really, again, think long term and how we can better our organization,” McGaughey noted.
The strategic plan outlines “where we want to be and what our overriding goals and missions are. And it’s broken down into some specific initiatives for departments and offices to achieve those long-term goals,” he added.
McGaughey was happy with how the two-day event turned out. “The result was, I think, a very positive experience,” he said, adding that it might become an annual event. “Based on what I’ve seen over the last couple of days, I think it’s very possible this could be, maybe, even an annual event.”
Porchas also took the opportunity to announce the newly created Chairman’s Distinction Award for recognition of “innovative” ideas that results in cost-savings, enhances the county’s public-service mission or aids in successful implementation of strategic goals.
These ideas might be small, but in the long run, would make a difference. “It will go to a department that comes up with creative ideas of customer service or savings. An example of savings could be, you know, you go to a restaurant and instead of buying a soda, you get water. So do the same things, like when you get copies, if it’s two-sided, you’re saving on paper,” Porchas said.
“And that’s basically what I’m looking for, to be part of the solution that is going to save money and go back to the employees,” he added.
McGaughey will work with Porchas and Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, who was invited to serve on the committee tasked with selecting the award recipients, to develop a process for submission of applications for review.
In wrapping up the session, McGaughey told the attendees: “I think this went very well, I was very impressed by everyone’s contributions. It was positive. It was finding solutions, and it was finding common areas that we share some of the same concerns. But we also talked about ways to get to the other end of those concerns and move forward as an organization together. So I want to thank each and everyone taking the time to move forward with their ideas and solutions.”
Lines also shared his thoughts about the event. “I thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to sit here and listen to everyone,” he said.
He noted that the county’s main job is to serve its residents. “It’s customer service. That’s really the only thing that we have to offer. We don’t generate anything other than customer service, we collect the residents’ taxes and then redistribute it. But we are stewards, and it’s a sacred stewardship that we have to watch over the hard-earned dollars of the men and women of Yuma County.
“And so, as we are considering wages and benefits, I would hope that everybody would remember that as there are people out there who are seriously struggling, we offer customer service. So if we’re going to do that, if we want to demand the best, then we need to be the best. And that’ll be my invitation as we consider this moving forward,” Lines added.
In upcoming editions, the Yuma Sun will highlight some of the individual issues discussed at the roundtable, including road improvements, long-range plans for county facilities, illegal dumping and employee pay.