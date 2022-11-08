Yuma County’s top public health official warned that a “tridemic” could hit the community, with simultaneous outbreaks of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) straining the local healthcare system.
Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, reported an early surge of “serious cases” of RSV that have been confirmed by lab tests.
She urged residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect the most vulnerable to the virus: infants, the elderly and people with immunocompromised systems.
“You may have heard of something being described as a triple-pandemic or a tridemic, and that’s because we’re seeing cases start shooting again, and what we’re seeing is RSV, flu, influenza and COVID,” Gomez told the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
In the last four weeks, Yuma County recorded 42 lab-confirmed cases of flu, 31 lab-confirmed cases of RSV and has averaged about 12 cases of COVID-19 a week, still a low positivity rate for the coronavirus.
RSV, a common respiratory virus in children, is surging “a little earlier” than normal. It’s a common virus, with most kids exposed to it or infected by the time they turn 2 years old.
“What we’re seeing is rising cases of severe cases. I just wanted the public to be aware so they know to look for the symptoms in case they need to seek medical treatment,” Gomez said.
Most of the time, patients recover from RSV without medical intervention within two weeks. Occasionally, they will experience complications, such as bronchitis or pneumonia, which is concerning in children, especially those under 2.
“Their lung muscles in general are not strong enough to be able to cough up the secretions or the mucus that was produced with the virus,” Gomez said.
“If your child experiences difficulty breathing, you know your child better than anybody else, please reach out to your healthcare provider. Ask those questions, and make sure you seek treatment to prevent something from becoming a more severe infection.”
Gomez reminded residents to take precautions to avoid infection, such as sanitizing surfaces and staying home if sick. If they must go out, wear a mask.
“RSV, like other respiratory viruses, is transmitted when you sneeze or cough,” she said, noting, “Kids, you know, are excited, and they touch things, and it’s very easy to spread the virus.”
The virus can spread for three to eight days, but infants and adults with immunocompromised systems can spread it for much longer, up to four weeks, even after no longer showing symptoms.
“The holidays are coming, and we’re all going to visit family, and we’re all traveling,” she added. “If you’ve been recently sick, maybe stay away from the baby in the family, just to protect them. Use those precautions.”
As for COVID-19, the quarantine period is now much shorter. “We obviously have better treatments. Most of us in the community have been exposed or recovered so there’s a level of immunity, but we usually say at least five days, and then we ask you to wear a mask and basic regular coughing etiquette,” Gomez said.
“I see a lot of well-meaning people cough into their hands and then we touch everything and that stays on the surfaces. So cough into your elbow, please, because those respiratory droplets stay on surfaces and depending, some viruses survive longer than others.”
Rapid tests continue to be available free at all county branch libraries. If someone is symptomatic and the test comes back negative, they should take the test again the next day.
“You will not get a false positive. You might get a false negative because those rapid tests are not as sensitive,” Gomez explained. “The viral load on this new version, the latest version of the omicron version, is much higher. If you’ve been exposed, you will experience symptoms.”
With the original virus, the window for getting sick after exposure was 15 days or longer. Now it’s three days.
“We’ve been doing a good job. We’ve been keeping it fairly low, the positivity level. So we just kind of want to remember that it’s still out there,” Gomez said.
The fear is overwhelming the healthcare system with a triple-epidemic of COVID-19, flu and RSV.
“I think sometimes people just think of cases and people going to the emergency room with one of these conditions. You have to remember that the people that work there get sick too,” further straining the healthcare system, Gomez noted.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuma County had access to extra resources, including a team of dedicated healthcare providers that came to help. But those resources are unlikely to be available again.
“So just a reminder for everybody. Let’s do our part so that we can all celebrate safely, continue to do what we want to do with our families,” Gomez said.
“I know sometimes it’s hard to miss out on stuff, but you always have to plan for the most vulnerable person in your family, whether that’s an infant or an elderly relative living with you.
For more protection, Gomez recommended flu and COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters. The booster is available free two months after completing the initial vaccine series at pharmacies, local healthcare providers and Yuma County Health Department.
“We continue to go to the outlying areas and have clinics, flexible hours, to ensure that accessibility is not an issue to the public,” Gomez said.
To make an appointment for a vaccine, call the Health Department at 928-317-4550.