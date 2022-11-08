Yuma County’s top public health official warned that a “tridemic” could hit the community, with simultaneous outbreaks of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) straining the local healthcare system.

Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, reported an early surge of “serious cases” of RSV that have been confirmed by lab tests.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you