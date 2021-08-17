The agency administering part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program on behalf of Yuma County will now get more money for its efforts.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously agreed to increase the administration fee that goes to the Western Arizona Council of Governments from 8.5% to 10% and 12% for the different parts of the program.
Yuma County received an allocation of $6.5 million for the program designed to help those left jobless or at risk of losing their homes by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county must expend 65% of the funds by October.
In March, the county partnered with WACOG to launch the program to help residents pay for past due rent and utility bills and other housing expenses caused by the pandemic. The agency takes applications and determines eligibility before sending them on to the county, which contacts the landlords, processes payments and issues checks to landlords and utility companies.
Before the increase, WACOG was receiving 8.5% of the assistance awarded to landlords on behalf of applicants. At the start of the program, the U.S. Treasury only allowed a total of 10% to go toward administrative costs. For the second phase, the federal government allows up to 15% for administrative costs.
The county retained 1.5% to cover its costs associated with the program, including staffing, supplies, marketing and audit charges.
In requesting the fee increase, WACOG told the supervisors that the program was in deficit because the agency is only reimbursed for the approved applications, not all the submitted applications that still went through the eligibility process.
WACOG, which relies on grant funds, requested the full 10% and 15% retroactive to inception of the program. However, staff recommended 10% and 12% because the county does not have a budget for marketing the program.
Chairman Tony Reyes explained why the supervisors agreed to a fee increase. “A program that is essentially kind of working, but it’s becoming very costly to manage, and it’s going to a point now where it may be unsustainable if it continues to be that way for the organization we set aside to do that,” he said.
The supervisors had previously tabled the request to give staff time to answer questions submitted by the Arizona Multifamily Association, which questioned why the county had not turned the program over to the state’s Department of Economic Security. The state agency is administering the program for the majority of the rural counties.
AMA had noted that DES can reduce the application process time by accessing its other records to verify eligibility using existing program eligibility. Staff noted that time was not the issue in Yuma County, but rather access for a large segment of the population who are not computer or internet savvy.
The supervisors decided in February to keep the program locally to provide a local hands-on approach. DES does not have a local presence and all calls are taken in Phoenix.
WACOG created three different ways to access the rental assistance program: an online website; an email address so applicants can print off documents, complete them and email them to the agency; and drop-off and pick-up locations all around the county and in each municipality.
The agency provided statistics showing that, as of July 16, 54% of the applications had been dropped off with 26% sent in by email and 20% as online submissions.
Staff also pointed out that while the DES system may also be helpful for those applicants with existing DES benefits like unemployment, not every eligible applicant is currently receiving benefits from DES.
Also, WACOG is able to use “categorical income eligibility” which means if the applicant has already been adjudicated as “income eligible” through SNAP, TANF, Social Security, and others, the agency uses that determination as backup and does not have to collect other documents to verify income.
Staff also noted that it currently takes WACOG about two weeks to process applications that are document- and data-ready. The process time of getting the tenant “document and data ready” varies based on responses from both the tenant and the landlord, for required documents, attestations and demographic data.
Yuma County will process a voucher to the landlords and guarantees to the utility companies within 24 hours of receiving the approved file from WACOG.
AMA asked if WACOG could assure the supervisors that there will be very few evictions in Yuma County. Staff noted that both WACOG and Yuma County strive to assist households facing evictions. If the clients do not feel comfortable staying at the rental unit after an eviction notice has been served, the county will approve relocation costs for the family.
“Our goal is to provide as much information as possible regarding resources available to tenants, landlords, or both in order to avoid eviction,” staff said.
Renters can apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month for up to 15 months. Payments go directly to landlords and/or utility companies.
As of the end of July, Yuma County had awarded almost $1.2 million on behalf of 223 residents.
“The numbers are climbing. It seems like the numbers are slowly rising, which is good,” noted Nancy Ngai, the county’s community planning supervisor.
As of July 30, 483 applications had been submitted; 53 had been withdrawn or failed to complete the application; 43 were pending or missing documents; 37 were under eligibility determination; 32 were ineligible; 38 were in the “pre-qualified box”; 18 had documents under review; and 33 were in the data and phone interview phase.