After vendors pointed out deficiencies with the process used to select a contractor, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday held off on entering into negotiations for the design and build of a broadband fiber backbone with an out-of-town company.
One of the biggest glitches seems to be that the county did not make the submitted proposals public after opening the bids and did not provide a protest period of at least 10 business days as required by state law.
Deputy County Attorney Bill Kerekes noted that the county should have complied with public records requests and provided the 10-day comment period following the release of the records.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe said she would release all the records that same day and begin accepting comments in writing. She would then relay the comments to the evaluation team, which would review the information and determine whether the outcome should be different.
The supervisors decided that they would take up the issue again on Dec. 20, the date of the next regularly scheduled meeting. A formal appeal process comes after a decision is made by the board.
Yuma County declared broadband its top priority for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and plans to use the funds to build a countywide broadband middle-mile fiber backbone network. The purpose is to lower the barrier for last-mile service providers and to incentivize service to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
After a task force developed and the county issued a request for proposals, an evaluation team interviewed three of the five vendors who submitted proposals and assessed each vendor’s proposal. The team recommended that the county enter into negotiations with ALLO Communications, a company founded in Nebraska, to construct the broadband backbone.
ALLO’s estimated cost for 181 miles in length is $37.5 million. Yuma County has committed $20 million, about half of its total ARPA funding toward the project. The county and ALLO would also seek state and federal grants to help fund the project. The county will request that local municipalities also commit funding, using a portion of their ARPA funds or other funds.
The recommendation to enter into negotiations with ALLO went before the supervisors on Nov. 15. However, Barry Olsen, representing Gila Electronics, a wireless broadband communication company serving Yuma since the 1980s, explained that Gila submitted a proposal but the company wasn’t provided with an interview.
The supervisors asked that the team grant Gila an interview. A subcommittee of three members of the task force met on Nov. 18 to discuss the project with owner Harold Hendrick and consultant J.P Mahon
It was “not an interview,” Olsen noted, and instead Gila was advised that it was not qualified to build the network. “This is so much surprising as Gila has already installed 25 miles of fiber broadband in the county with no governmental assistance at all.
“Gila was advised to stop building fiber broadband and focus on purchasing middle-mile broadband from the county for the last mile to be provided to consumers. It became readily apparent from that meeting that the county has no intention of contracting with Gila, but rather with ALLO,” Olsen said.
A county staff report explains that “the subcommittee explained the benefits of the high-speed backbone infrastructure to Gila Electronics for their future projects to serve outlying areas. The team tried to assure Gila Electronics that the Broadband Backbone will be a benefit to their company’s ability to bring high speed internet to the areas they serve, now and in the future. The Backbone will not be a threat but rather an enhancement to Gila Electronics’s business model.
“The subcommittee tried its best to ensure the Gila Electronics representatives have a clearer understanding of the backbone infrastructure’s purpose to ensure access for all of Yuma County, especially unserved and underserved residents. Even so, Gila Electronics appears to remain opposed to the backbone being built in areas they currently serve or plan to serve at some future time. Mr. Hendrick requested that the County backbone not serve the residents in his areas of interest. Mark Smith, a subcommittee member, explained that this approach is contrary to the Federal and State goals of serving all unserved and underserved residents of Yuma County.”
Olsen said they are “perplexed as to why the county seems admanament” to build fiber in areas where Gila, Spectrum and Century Links already provide it. “It’s unfair to use public funding to overbuild an existing privately financed network,” he said.
“My concern is putting fiber where there already is fiber,” Hendrick added.
There was also confusion as to when the county could make the proposals public. Olsen said he had submitted a public records request and it had been denied.
Thorpe said she thought it can be done after the supervisors voted on the contract negotiation. However, Kerekes clarified that “once the RFP has a bid opening date, which is done in the public, once the bids are open, they’re public records and subject to disclosure at that point and time.” He further noted that any member of the public can appear at the bid opening.
Another vendor that submitted a proposal, WANRack, also questioned the procurement process. John Kelly, a consultant representing WANRack, a Kansas-based company that has built 211 networks over 23 states, with most in Arizona, explained that he is involved with 5-10 procurements a year and that normally the procurement file is made available to the public before the contract negotiations. Vendors have 5-10 days to review the file and determine if there are points that must be clarified that could lead to the government entity making the wrong choice.
“This process is reverse. You’re being asked to make a vote … without vendors having had a chance to look at that in full figure,” Kelly said.
Rob Oyler, CEO of WANRack, said that he felt like there was a “gross misunderstanding” of its proposal. “WANRack is one-quarter of ALLO’s cost and is not dependent on future grants or future government funding outside than what is already in the county,” Oyler said.
He noted that WANRack, with federal funding, had already built 65 miles of fiber to serve school districts and hospital facilities in Yuma County. “WANRack’s proposal is not in phases. We are building everything with emphasis on underserved areas in one phase and we can do it tomorrow. In fact, I would argue, I’m doing it right now. I’ve got crews out here working today on current projects.”
Oyler then noted that WANRack has been working with Google Fiber for the last 18 years to bring broadband to every home. His company had not previously announced the partnership because it was outside of the proposal, he said.
“We’re saying we can do this today with no additional funding. It’s a $150 million network. All we’re asking is $20 million for this,” he added.
Brian Murray of Google Inc. explained why the technology company is interested in the Yuma County project: “Google hates bad internet.” Eight years ago, the Google founders led an effort to “fix the internet” in this country with the mission to provide high-speed internet to everybody. Now there is Google Fiber in 10 states.
“In every market Google paid almost half the cost and said, ‘You can own it,’” Murray said.
Oyler said it has always been WANRack’s intention to expand into county areas. “When you build the school district, that is our middle mile because the school district is designed to hit every part of the community. When you hit the school district, you pass by everybody else,” he said.