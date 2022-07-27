After first starting his service to Yuma County 61 years ago, Ron Jones has retired – sort of.
He’ll still be the special defense counsel for the Superior Court Adult Drug Court for one more year, and then he’ll retire after 25 years in that position.
In the meantime, Jones retired as the county’s conflict administrator effective June 30. The supervisors appointed Paul A. Abbate as his replacement effective July 1 and approved the salary of $59.47 an hour.
The county received three applications for the position. Of the three applications, Paul Abbate’s application met the qualifications. A panel that included Jones, County Administrator Ian McGaughey and Court Administrator Kathy Schaben interviewed Abbate and recommended him for the position.
State law requires that the supervisors appoint a licensed attorney to serve in the capacity of conflict administrator, who typically determines whether a conflict of interest will occur if an attorney represents a potential client. The duties also include representing indigent defendants and appointing defense attorneys to cases that are referred from the offices of Public Defender and Legal Defender along with other responsibilities.
Last month, the supervisors recognized Jones for his tenure as conflict administrator from Sept. 9, 2015, through June 30, as well as his “lengthy and distinguished” service to Yuma County.
Jones started working for Yuma County in 1961 for the County Attorney’s Office. In 1969, he was appointed as county attorney. In 1970, voters elected him to that position.
After a stint in private practice, he was appointed as Yuma County’s first public defender in 1978. He tried to retire in 1998, but was recruited to begin service as a drug court attorney.
To handle the overflow cases from the offices of Public Defender and Legal Defender, Jones became the county’s first conflict administrator.
“It’s always a disaster to lose a lot of that institutional memory and a lot of those people who have made sure that Yuma County is a good place to live, and I’m sure that you fit that description to the T,” Chairman Tony Reyes told Jones.
Jones recalled some of his career highlights. “I was a brand new lawyer in Yuma. I opened a little office across the courthouse, and I didn’t have any clients, and I didn’t have a secretary, but I had a telephone. And the telephone rang and it was the Honorable William Nabors. He was the only judge we had in Yuma County in 1961. And he said, ‘Ron Jones, you’re the new lawyer and I’m appointing you today to represent a man charged with first-degree murder,’” Jones said.
“So here I was, right out of the box with no experience. I had never been in a courtroom, and I’ve been appointed by the court to represent this gentleman charged with first-degree murder.
That was quite an experience. Those were the swim-or-sink days. And I did that job for about eight years.”
In 1969, the board appointed him county attorney. He retained his seat after running unopposed for election in 1970.
He did that job for “quite a few years” and then he went into private practice. But he retained a special deputy job with the county attorney in which he represented all the school districts in Yuma County, which in those days included La Paz County.
During that period of time, the supervisors appointed him to be the first county zoning judge.
About 1988, he returned to the County Attorney’s Office to do major felony cases and did that for around eight or nine years. And then the board appointed him to be the first Yuma County Public Defender.
“At that time, we didn’t have any office available, but the county owned an old car agency, the old Studebaker Jeep agency where the City Hall is, and I got county maintenance to turn it into an office, and I hired eight lawyers and a staff of people,” Jones recalled.
He ran that office until he turned 62. In the 1990s, he tried to retire, “but I couldn’t do that because the presiding judge and I had just started the drug court and he asked me to hang around for a few years until we got that operational. Well, I agreed to do that on a month-to-month basis, and here it is going on 25 years. I’ve represented everybody, every single person in the drug court, now two drug courts, for going on 25 years.”
In 1998, the system was “overflowing” with extra cases, with many of them going from the public defender to the legal defender to “limbo.” The presiding judge called a meeting with the chairman of the board, county manager, county attorney, public defender, legal defender, sheriff, police chief, “everybody involved in law enforcement.”
“He said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, the system is all messed up, and I’m gonna hire Mr. Jones here,’ unbeknownst to me, ‘to unmess up the system.’ So I said, ‘That’s fine. I’ll do it on the same basis as the drug court, month-to-month.’ So here I am 22, 23 years later, I’m doing that job (as conflict administrator).
“It’s been 61 consecutive years. It’s been interesting, fascinating every year,” Jones noted.
But he’s recently had some health issues. In the fall of last year, he had a stroke and three surgeries and was in a car wreck and infected with the COVID-19 virus.
“My doctor said if you’re doing anything stressful, you better quit doing it. So I’m going to retire from this job as a conflict administrator,” Jone said.
However, Presiding Judge David Haws invited him to stay on another year in the drug court, “so that’ll be my 25th year doing the drug court. I’m going to hang around for another year.
“I’ve subscribed to the Sun for years and years, and we used to call it the Yuma Daily Sun, now it’s the Sun, and, of course, the first thing I read is the obituaries, and if I’m not in there, it’s a good day. I’m not in there today,” he quipped.
Jones urged the supervisors to keep supporting the drug court. “The traditional justice system doesn’t work for addicts. It’s a revolving door. They use drugs, they get caught, they’re on probation, they get violated, they go to jail for a while. They get out, they’re back on drugs, and it’s a tremendous drain on the taxpayers. You got to pay for lawyers in courtrooms and probation officers and sheriffs, policemen in prisons.
“And we discovered that if you treat those folks, you can solve that problem. And so we’ve been doing that with the work for 25 years. And most of those people that do the drug court never come back to the criminal justice system. Their families get united, their kids have parents. The great thing is, though, they’re citizens paying taxes and they’re no longer a drain on the public. So I want to say to you folks, if a drug court issue comes up here, be sure to support that 100%.”
In closing, Jones thanked “everybody for their kind words. It’s been a real interesting ride for 61 years.”