County honors three in recognition ceremony

Supervisor Martin Porchas (from left), Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, Supervisor Tony Reyes, recipient Robert Trebilcock, and County Administrator Ian McGaughey pose for a photo recently. Trebilcock was named the Yuma County Employee of the Year.

 Courtesy Photo

Three Yuma County employees were recently honored for their achievements in the workplace.

On Thursday, Yuma County announced the recipients of the 2023 annual Employee Recognition Ceremony, held to “honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions” of the county’s employees in 2022.

