County honors three in recognition ceremony

Three Yuma County employees were recently honored for their achievements in the workplace.
On Thursday, Yuma County announced the recipients of the 2023 annual Employee Recognition Ceremony, held to “honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions” of the county’s employees in 2022.
The following individuals were recognized:
• Yuma County Employee of the Year Winner – Robert Trebilcock, Deputy Public Defender, Public Defender. “Robert Trebilcock’s exceptional performance, going above and beyond his duties, has made significant contributions to our county. His hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for his exceptional service,” the county said.
• Court Employee of the Year Winner – Henry “Beau” Gonzalez, Probation Services Supervisor, Juvenile Justice Center. “Henry Gonzalez’s dedication to upholding the integrity of the court has earned him this prestigious award. His exceptional performance in his role within the court system has been a testament to his commitment to excellence,” the county noted.
• Safety Excellence Award Winner – Minnie Samaniego, Court Operations Manager, Justice of the Peace 2. “Minnie Samaniego’s contributions to our safety culture have been significant, and she has demonstrated a commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment for all. Her efforts have helped us maintain a high level of safety excellence,” according to the county.
In a press release, the county noted, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their continued hard work and dedication, and to extend our sincerest congratulations to each of our award winners. We are proud to have an amazing team of professionals working together to make Yuma County a better place.”