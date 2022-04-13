Yuma County is hoping to nab a federal grant to pay for a new north/south corridor that would alleviate congested traffic from Highway 95, Avenue B and Avenue G.
The Board of Supervisors authorized the Engineering Department to submit an application for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant in the amount of $16.2 million.
This proposed project would finish the design and construction of the new north/south corridor with a paved two-lane road with 8-foot shoulders and turn lanes at major intersecting roads as well as provide access to Rolle Airfield.
The project would also offer a more direct and less congested route from the new commercial port of entry and new industrial subdivisions, according to a staff report.
In addition, it would help alleviate congestion through San Luis and Somerton and offer a safer route for users. A staff report noted that as the industrial area near the commercial port develops, this road will provide a quicker and safer corridor for motorists and bicyclists going to and back from work.
Also, this corridor would serve as an “important” branch of the county’s middle-mile broadband network.
The total project cost is estimated at $18 million. The grant would allow the county to finalize the design, relocate utilities, acquire right-of-way and construct the Avenue D-E alignment from State Route 195 to US Highway 95 (County 16th St).
The county has obtained a design concept report and environmental clearance. Funding is needed to purchase 150 feet of right-of-way, comply with environmental mitigation, relocate utilities, finish the design to include an additional two miles from County 18th to US 95, and construct the project.
The county also retained Greenlight Traffic Engineering to do a safety analysis and has completed this task. The safety analysis shows that the benefits of the project make it a good candidate for a RAISE grant.
The estimated $18 million cost includes $1.6 million for environmental mitigation involving set-aside land needed for the flat tailed horned lizard; $2 million for utility relocation; $450,000 for right-of-way acquisition; $1.5 million for final design; and $12.4 million for construction, including administration and contingencies.
The local match for the grant is expected to be about 10%, or $1.8 million. Yuma County would pay 75% of the match, or $1.35 million, and San Luis and Somerton would pay a combined cost of $450,000, or 25% of the match.
The county hopes to replicate the City of Yuma’s success, which recently received a $10.6 million RAISE grant for the development of a multimodal transportation center in the city’s historic downtown.
In other action, the supervisors amended the budget for various departments, agencies and districts to cover previously deferred requests from late January through March, mostly using available contingency funds.
The budget changes were as follows:
• County Administrator-Grants Division: Transferred $1.18 million from Facilities Management to the Foothills Multipurpose Complex.
• County Engineering (CIP): Established a budget of $250,000 for the Fairgrounds Project using contingency funds for unawarded grants and $5 million for the broadband project using available and appropriated budget authority.
• Non-Departmental: Increased the budget by $1.55 million for the Greater Yuma Port Authority-Magrino Industrial Park Project Loan.
• Public Works-Fleet Management: Increased the budget by $92,527 for the purchase of an alignment system and lift rack.
• Sheriff’s Office: Increased the budget in the Arizona Department of Public Safety Special Revenue Fund by $270,000.
• County Attorney: Increased the supplies and services budget by $44,439 due to additional funding received in the Crime Victim Compensation Grant Fund using special revenue contingency set-aside funds for unawarded grants.
• County Attorney: Increased the supplies and services budget by $4,800 due to additional funding received in the Federal Revenue: Asset Sharing Fund using special revenue contingency set-aside funds for unawarded grants.
• County Attorney: Transferred $33,700 from supplies and services to regular salaries and wages.
– County Administrator: Established a budget of $30,000 for a new grant using special revenue contingency set-aside funds for unawarded grants.
• County Engineering (Capital Improvement Plan): Transferred $10,000 to the Antelope Palomas LFC Project; $25,000 to the Bridge Rehab Avenue 28E and County 9th Street Project; $20,000 to Avenida Compadres Project; $80,000 to Wellton Area Coyote Wash Improvements, all from supplies and services.
• County Engineering (CIP): Transferred $10,850 to Land Acquisition from the County 12th Street (40th Street)-Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E Project; $130,000 for land site preparation from the North Frontage Road Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road Project.
• Juvenile Justice-Administration and Detention: Adjustments to special revenue funds, including Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA); Juvenile Education Detention; Court Improvement Fund, Drug Court; Diversion Consequences; Juvenile State Aid; Juvenile Intensive Probation; and No Child Left Behind, due to mid-year adjustments to funding from the Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts.
• Adult Probation: Adjustments to special revenue funds, including Intensive Probation Service; State Aid Enhancement Grant; and Intensive Probation Supervision/Judicial Collection Enhancement Fund, due to mid-year adjustments to funding from the Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts.