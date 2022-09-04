An inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Yuma County Detention Center Friday afternoon, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Detention Officers were conducting their routine security checks at approximately 1:12 p.m. when they found an inmate who was unresponsive.
Detention Center medical staff immediately responded to assist.
The inmate, identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Pooler, of Yuma, was pronounced deceased on scene.
Pooler was originally booked into the Yuma County Detention Center by the Yuma Police Department on an out-of-state warrant and possession of dangerous drugs.
Next of kin notification has been made.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau also responded to the incident and the case remains under investigation at this time.