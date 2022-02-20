Yuma County is being inundated with grants worth several millions of dollars, including federal pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is a good problem.
However, the bad side of the problem is that staff members find themselves overwhelmed with trying to juggle existing grant funds while expecting many more grants to start coming in soon.
To help ease the situation, the Board of Supervisors authorized the creation of a new full-time position to help manage all the funds coming in. The board agreed to add a grants specialist to the County Administrator’s Grant Division with an annual salary range of $59,550 to $72,831 plus benefits, coming from the Board of Supervisors Contingency Fund.
The Grants Division currently has four staff members and administers more than $12 million in grant contracts. They are managing $8 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, $2 million in Community Development Block Grant contracts, $1 million for the HOME Housing Rehabilitation Program, and $1 million for the proposed Foothills Park.
In addition to these existing grant contracts, the division is expecting an additional $60 million in grants, which will significantly increase the workload in the upcoming years.
The additional grant contracts include the following:
• Management of an allocation of $41 million in ARPA, state and local fiscal recovery funds.
• Administration of a $10 million grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority for the county’s broadband project.
• The Tacna Water Project, currently at $9 million, funded this fiscal year and going to construction before the end of the year.
• An additional $2 million in CDBG funds, with staff currently preparing applications.
• An undetermined amount for the Orange Grove Sewer Project; staff is currently working on updating the Engineering Preliminary Design Concept Report.
• An additional $1 million in HOME funds for the Housing Rehabilitation Program.
A staff report indicated that the capacity of staff to manage all existing contracts, especially the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, has reached an all-time high.
“Processing and tracking of expenditures for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program alone is extremely time-consuming. This has forced staff to work overtime to meet deadlines,” the report stated.
Chairman Tony Chairman asked whether the new position is to replace longtime employee Nancy Ngai, who recently retired as the community development coordinator. Thorpe explained that the position now open due to Ngai’s retirement would be filled, but the new grants specialist is an additional position.
Thorpe further added that it’s not just about administering the funds, which she called a “huge piece” that is time-consuming, but the county also needs to continually apply for new grants. Grants Administrator Diana Veloz and Ngai’s replacement will continue to handle the grant writing and applications.
Reyes acknowledged that staff carries “a pretty heavy load.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked why they didn’t wait until budget time to request the new position. Veloz said they did consider waiting but if they had waited for the end of the fiscal year, they would have had a harder time training the new person once the grant funds had arrived.
Veloz noted that the administration wants to have the new employee trained and ready to go when the new funds start coming in.
Ryes asked why the supervisors’ contingency funds were being used. Thorpe noted that the Finance Department recommended these funds because the county can only use monies that are already budgeted.
Thorpe noted that the supervisors set aside $500,000 each year and they hadn’t used any of it this year until this point.
The supervisors unanimously approved the new position with a 5-0 vote.