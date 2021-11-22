Yuma County and local municipalities are on track to receive a share of settlement proceeds in a national class action lawsuit against an opioid manufacturer and distributors.
The proposed settlements require three pharmaceutical distributors and a manufacturer to pay billions to jurisdictions to abate the opioid epidemic. Specifically, the distributors will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years and the manufacturer will pay up to $5 billion over nine years, for a total of $26 billion.
Of the settlement amount, about $22.7 billion is earmarked for use by participating states and local governments to combat the impacts of the opioid crisis. The money must be used for opioid treatment, prevention and education.
If finalized, Arizona would receive up to $549 million from the settlement, with 44% going to the state and 56% to local governments allocated through the counties.
Yuma County would receive 2.008% of the local government share, and of that amount, 66.03% goes to Yuma County, 26.32% to Yuma, 4.8% to San Luis, 2.24% to Somerton, and 0.61% to Wellton.
According to a Yuma staff report, the city has potential claims against manufacturers, distributors, marketers and/or dispensaries responsible for the excessive distribution of opioids to the public.
However, to participate in this settlement, jurisdictions must opt-in to release further claims. In Arizona, 90 of the 91 cities and towns and all 15 counties intend to do so.
Both the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and Yuma City Council recently authorized the necessary documents for the jurisdictions to opt in and receive their share of settlement proceeds in the lawsuit.
Opting into the national opioid class action lawsuit settlements allows Yuma to offset future costs on public resources related to the opioid epidemic, the staff report stated.
Two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached that would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political jurisdictions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and one manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.
Arizona and its counties, cities and towns joined together to negotiate a statewide settlement with the opioid defendants.
Any settlement funds received must go towards remediation strategies of the opioid epidemic, such as costs related to opioid or drug education, treatment of opioid disorder and saving lives through the use of Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
Funds can also be used for law enforcement officer prevention strategies and law enforcement and first responder education as well as expenditures relating to the opioid epidemic and best practices and precautions when dealing with fentanyl or other drugs.
The money can also go towards training and prevention, public education and drug take-back disposal and destruction programs.
Proceeds can fund community anti-drug coalitions and support school and community education programs and youth-based action plans, among others.