According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) COVID-19 data dashboard, Yuma County experienced its highest number of single-day newly reported cases on Tuesday: 735, bringing the area’s total cases to 20,487.
“Part of this surge, we believe, is a function of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and chief executive officer of Yuma Regional Medical Center. “We really see the gamut here from people that are coming in our doors – some are contracting it with gatherings, some don’t know where they’re contracting it, some have a known exposure to an individual. From our perspective, it’s all over the place.”
According to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, which confirmed the high number in their 3 p.m. report, Tuesday’s case count also includes a “large number” from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma. Moving forward, county-level reports will include any positive cases from Yuma County correctional facilities and testing event locations, the district noted.
Previously, the highest number released in a single day was reported on Dec. 1, when delays in the classification process owed to the four-day Thanksgiving weekend rounded Yuma County’s total of new cases to 481 for that particular day.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 141 Yuma County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 or COVID-like illness. During the summer, YRMC reached its peak of hospitalizations with an in-patient census of 178. According to Trenschel, the hospital is currently projecting a higher peak in early January with an estimated 256 hospitalizations by Jan. 2 – though the true numbers could exceed the teams’ best guesses, initiating a “more drastic impact.”
“We have a pretty conservative (projection) model here, and for the last 14 days it’s been tracking above what that model is showing,” he said. “The 256 is probably a low estimate, unfortunately. I would expect it to rise from there...given the fact that it will be Christmas and New Year’s. Hopefully, with the vaccine being out, we can start to ameliorate some of those new infections.”
Trenschel noted that while YRMC has ample bed capacity for such a scenario, it poses legitimate concerns to staffing.
“Right now we have single-occupancy rooms; we could always transition those to double-occupancy rooms,” he said. “We can fill another 80 or 90 beds over what our normal capacity is. Every patient would be in a bed resting comfortably, but staff would be stretched even further than they are now if we don’t get additional staff. We have heard that the surge line is sending a strike team here and we should have them here by the end of the week or early next week, which would be an additional 15 caregivers. As long as we’re able to get the staffing in, we should be able to manage the volume. My concern is we’re not going to be able to get the staffing because everybody’s dealing with a similar surge in their area.”
To respond to needs as they arise internally, the hospital has activated a training program in which all nursing staff are trained and credentialed to work in the intensive care unit and various floors if needed. Ambulatory staff have also been brought in to increase bandwidth and backfill other areas of the hospital “when and where it’s appropriate,” Trenschel said. “They may be passing out medications, they may sit with a patient, they may do some basic assessments – anything they can do to support what we call a ‘team nursing model.’”
In the meantime, locals can still practice precautionary measures to assist in stemming COVID-19’s rising tide in Yuma County.
“It’s the things we always talk about – the social distancing, the masking, avoid large gatherings,” he said. “That’s hard to do around the holidays, I get that. But if people do insist on getting together and having those gatherings, the request would be for people to follow the CDC guidelines.”
These guidelines include mitigation strategies like avoiding direct contact – including handshakes and hugs – with individuals who don’t reside in your household; hosting your gathering outdoors, or ensuring your home is equipped with adequate ventilation for an indoor gathering; and liberally disinfecting those heavily trafficked areas and high-touch surfaces within your home.
Trenschel also suggested asking guests to self-quarantine for the prescribed 14 days before their arrival, if possible.
“Sometimes it’s what we call the ‘super spreaders’ who don’t even know they’re sick,” he said. “I don’t think people go out and say, ‘I’m going to infect people today’ – they get infected, they become ill and they don’t know it. They may be thinking they’re suffering from allergies or may not even be having any symptoms but, in fact, they’re infectious and spreading the disease to others. That’s where a lot of (the spread) happens. By self-quarantining or being aware 14 days prior to any gathering, I think that would help.”
According to Trenschel, implementing curfews, closures or other restrictions would likely do little to curb the number of positive cases. What would be more effective, he suggested, is individuals implementing the same protocols they follow for public gatherings into their private gatherings.
“I haven’t seen data to suggest that closures and curfews and whatnot mitigate (the spread of COVID-19),” he said. “You would think that they would, because less people are milling around. I am highly sensitive, however, to the fact that people need to support their families, whether you’re a business owner or you work for a business. Whenever I’m out and about, I see most everybody wearing a mask and trying to practice social distancing. In public everybody seems to be doing what they should be doing; I think the concern comes in when people have their private gatherings.”
Just as they would do in public, Trenschel suggests individuals wear masks during their private gatherings as well.
“You don’t know who your friends and family have been around sometimes either,” he said. “That’s probably where a lot of the spread is occurring and people don’t know that, or they don’t know they’re sick and one person infects 30. Then those 30 go out and, even if they only infect one person, it becomes a significant burden on the community and on the hospital.”
According to Trenschel, YRMC has treated about 1,900 patients admitted with symptoms of COVID-19. To date, 1,450 of these individuals have been discharged and, as far as Trenschel and YRMC know, have recovered.
The remaining portion are either still hospitalized or have passed away; according to Trenschel, YRMC has experienced a total of 284 in-patient deaths to date.
Trenschel noted that YRMC is actively recruiting additional support to aid the hospital’s staff, who are “stretched thin” by the rising demand onset by the area’s surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re continuing to explore every avenue we can think of to get extra staff in here, whether it’s at the federal, state or local level,” he said. “We continue to source as much as we can and as aggressively as we can to get staff in here. We appreciate our core staff, how diligent they’re working and the sacrifices they’re making to make sure our community stays safe.”
COVID-10 case count updates are released by the Yuma County Public Health Services District each weekday, excluding holidays, at www.yumacountyaz.gov. The state’s dashboard can be found at www.azdhs.gov/covid19.