Now that the rules for using American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds have changed to allow more flexibility, Yuma County is considering using its allocation on Health Department satellite locations.
Yuma County received an allocation of $41.5 million, and the Board of Supervisors has already approved $26 million in projects plus two more whose final costs are yet to be determined.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained that the U.S. Treasury has better defined how funds can be used. The new rule allows cities and counties to treat up to $10 million as revenue loss and use funds in that amount for any city or county operation.
Under the original rule, Yuma County did not qualify for “revenue loss” funding, but it can now use up to $10 million toward the Health Department satellites because the current facility has outgrown its space.
In addition, the county has talked about planning ahead for future needs, including the needs of South and East County.
Now, under the new rule, “as long as it’s a county facility, it would qualify under that revenue deficit category,” Thorpe said.
However, the supervisors are holding off on approving any more projects until it has more accurate estimates on all the projects currently approved.
In the meantime, Chairman Tony Reyes said, “We would like to get an estimate of what those satellite locations would be so we could put them in quickly, instead of trying to come up with something out of thin air.”
“Securing the site is really important right now, trying to make sure we have those sites secured,” he added.
Thorpe presented the supervisors with more information about the purpose and estimated cost of each project on the already approved list.
Construction of a broadband mile-mile fiber backbone is the supervisors’ top priority. They allocated $20.7 million of ARPA funding for this project. The goal is to enable access to “fast, reliable, affordable” internet service to everyone in Yuma County with an underground, open access network. It would have three conduits, one with 288 strands of fiber optic and two empty for future growth.
The 140-mile county-owned network would cover, with redundancy, the major communities of Yuma, Somerton and San Luis as well as the eastern communities of Foothills, Wellton, Tacna and Dateland.
As currently designed, the project totals $30.7 million. The county has partnered with ALLO Communications, a last-mile provider, in applying for a $10 million state grant to complete the network.
The supervisors also earmarked $100,000 for technical assistance for this project.
The board agreed to contribute $1.5 million toward the Tacna Improvement District Water System project if there is a shortfall in grants. The project’s total cost is $9 million. It would provide 175 households with safe drinking water. The current system was built in 1980 and is in poor condition and has frequent quality violations.
The Yuma County Housing Department Water Line Project would connect the Valley Vista Apartments to the Somerton water system. The county’s portion is $309,000 with a total cost of $1.4 million.
The county has committed to using $3.5 million to cover the water and sewer portions of the Greater Yuma Port Authority Industrial Park Buildout; $225,000 to replace an aging ambulance for the nonprofit Tri-Valley Ambulance, which serves East County; $95,000 for the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture Early Warning COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Lab; and $50,000 to support the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with expenses that can’t be covered with program funds.
Two projects don’t have final cost estimates. The Orange Grove/Rancho Mesa Verde Improvement District Sewer System is currently estimated at $20 million, but the county is seeking USDA Rural Development and Community Development Block Grant funding for this project. Consequently, the county can’t say how much ARPA funds will ultimately be needed for this project.
Costs for PM10 mitigation projects are also up in the air. Yuma County, which is currently in the PM10 nonattainment area, is still working with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on what types of dust control measures will be required.
PM refers to particulate matter, an air quality measure set by the Environmental Protection Agency. PM10 refers to inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 10 micrometers and smaller.
Reyes said he was eager to see the final costs for these two projects “so we can make decisions on where the rest of the money can be spent.”
He expressed appreciation with the new flexibility in the use of the funds. “It does allow certain flexibility, which I don’t think we need in these particular cases, but we may need if we’re going to invest in the Health Department building or some of the satellite locations, if we can define exactly how much that Orange Grove area is going to need,” he said.
“It will never be exact, but whatever combination we get from USDA, we may use them as matching funds, we may use them to get the project done. We don’t know yet.”
The county ARPA projects have to be committed by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.