The Yuma County Board of Supervisors have settled on a plan for the Health Department, located at 2200 W. 28th St., which is in critical need of more space.
The supervisors decided to move forward with an option that combines a remodel and expansion of the existing facilities with construction of a new building attached by a shared lobby.
This option, anticipated to cost nearly $17 million, would help the department meet current space requirements and future growth. It would have a secure, central entrance with public spaces in the front and staff in the back and better realignment of the divisions, with colleagues working together.
It includes drive-thru lanes and covered drive-up parking adjacent to the Nursing/Immunization Division for the administration of vaccines and testing.
A new standalone building would provide space for future growth and temporary space for staff during construction, allowing for uninterrupted services. It would also provide a large flexible-use area for meetings, training, clinics and a multi-purpose space.
This option initially called for the relocation of the University of Arizona to another county facility, but some supervisors questioned the move.
David Hylland, director of facilities management, and Diana Gomez, director of public health, recently presented updated options, including staff’s preferred option, and cost estimates and asked for direction from the supervisors.
The current 52,000-square-foot building has several areas of concern, including insufficient workspace, several offices with more than one occupant and some staff members unable to work near their colleagues.
The existing building also lacks adequate training, meeting and multipurpose space with many conference rooms converted to office space and the auditorium “overused” this past year for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
In addition, the facility has safety and security issues, with no centralized lobby and public access to all areas.
The building houses the following divisions: Administration, Emergency Preparedness, Vital Records, Animal Control, Environmental Health, Health Promotions, Nursing, Tuberculosis Nursing, Immunizations, Family Planning, Women Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program and University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
Staff has been working with DLR Group Architects to develop options for the facility. Hylland had previously presented several options that ranged from a simple remodel of the existing facilities to a whole new building and/or construction of a new satellite facility. Estimated costs ranged from $6.6 million for a basic remodel to $18-20 million for new construction.
The supervisors balked at the cost of a new building, especially in view of plans to build a new administration building on Main Street. Consequently, construction of a new building was removed from the list of options.
The preferred option would add 17,600 square feet, with the new building at about 10,000 square feet. Gomez noted that it addresses space as well as security concerns as a centralized lobby would prevent people from wandering around.
This option moves all clinical services up to the front for better access to the public and puts all nursing staff in one area. WIC, which is currently spread into three spaces, would also come together.
This option, Gomez said, would give the Health Department “a little breathing room.”
The supervisors agreed that this option seems to make better use of space without the cost of an entirely new building.
“You provided an option we can all latch onto,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Supervisor Darren Simmons asked whether this option would meet the Health Department’s needs for years to come. He noted that he didn’t want the county to be readdressing the department’s space needs again in another 10 years.
Gomez replied that it would give the department “a lot of flexibility” for the foreseeable future.
However, Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi questioned the wisdom of relocating the U of A Cooperative Extension, especially since the agency’s master gardeners work closely with the nearby Moody Garden.
She also pointed out the close ties between the county and the university. “We are connected to them because they are a land grant college,” Pancrazi said.
Gomez added that the Health Department works closely with the U of A on public health issues. University students, for example, conduct COVID-19 contact tracing.
Reyes acknowledged that the county has been partnered with the university for many years and noted that they need to work out a plan together.
With no defined plans as to where the university would move to, Supervisor Martin Porchas suggested that the county develop a plan involving all the county buildings, some of which will be vacant following construction of the new administration building.
Reyes agreed the county needs “a plan for the end result.” He noted that the county has been reacting with “piecemeal solutions” rather than planning ahead for future needs, including the needs of South and East County.
The supervisors agreed to move forward with the preferred option but asked that staff come up with a plan for all county facilities for the next 10-20 years.
Gil Villegas, chief financial officer, previously noted that the funding has already been included in the budget, with plans to issue bonds for both the new administration building and health facility.