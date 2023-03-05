With many Foothills residents objecting to rezoning requests for property around Fortuna Wash, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors has moved part of Monday’s meeting to Yuma City Hall.
The supervisors will hold the regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., However, zoning items on the agenda will be heard by the supervisors at 1:30 p.m. in the Yuma City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Some of the cases on the agenda have drawn protests from community members, with many of them packing Aldrich Auditorium, and an overflow audience in another room, when the Planning and Zoning Commission heard the cases in January.
Granite Yuma LLC is making several requests for rezoning and changes in land use designation for properties in the vicinity of Avenue 14E.
Kevin Dahl, who represents Granite Yuma LLC, explained that the property has been owned by the same people for 40 years and they just decided to start developing it.
Although Dahl didn’t specify plans, he noted that Yuma has a shortage of workforce housing, which requires medium and high density residential designations and a recreational vehicle subdivision zoning, which allows both stick-built and manufactured homes.
Several residents oppose the proposed rezoning and land use designation changes. The property is currently vacant desert terrain that is used by outdoor enthusiasts for recreation, with an area serving as a flood wash after rainstorms.
Some residents are protesting the requests to rezone a large number of acres from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision and High Density Residential.
About a dozen community members spoke at the commission’s public hearing with all but one objecting to the requests, citing issues with potential density, traffic, flooding, water and sewer deficiencies, environmental impacts and more.
Staff recommended approval of the requests, noting that they were compatible with the county’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan for the Foothills Planning Area. The supervisors have since adopted an updated Comprehensive Plan. However, Javier Barraza, the county’s senior planner, told the commissioners that the vision for the area in the updated plan remains the same and calls for urban residential development.
The commission voted to recommend approval of four requests, some with dissenting votes, and recommended denial for two requests involving a large number of acreage.
Staff does not agree with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. The Board of Supervisors is expected to make the final decision on Monday.
Ann Leary, one of the Foothills residents spearheading efforts to stop the rezoning, told the Yuma Sun that the goal is to “preserve the overall quality of life for all of the residents of the Foothills. The Foothills was intended to be a suburban/rural community, not another high-density city.”
Leary expressed concern with potential environmental impact of high-density housing in the area as well as the lack of a site plan.
“The residents are not against new development, but are against the lack of planning that will ultimately negatively impact the safety and security of the community, by further stressing already limited resources and the lack of public open space,” she said.
At the commission meeting, staff noted that a site plan and traffic study are not required during this part of the process. A traffic study is one of the conditions of rezoning, if approved, which the developer agreed to do.
Other concerns voiced by Leary include overcrowded school classrooms, traffic congestion on Frontage Road and the two interstate interchanges, limited and possibly “overloaded” sheriff and fire protection, stress on the water system and “overwhelmed” pharmacies and the supermarket in the Foothills.
Leary also pointed out that much of the subject property is a natural wash that serves as a flood water holding pond. Residents have seen the wash flood multiple times, she added.
“We are simply asking our five district supervisors to fully consider how the ‘catch-all’ RVS rezoning classification without a site plan will likely impact this community negatively if greater than five houses per acre are permitted,” Leary said.
RVS zoning allows five to 14 dwelling units per acre, depending on lot size. At the commission meeting, then chairman Danny Bryant noted that “RVS zoning fits in the Foothills area, that’s what it is for most of it.”
Some of the commissioners also noted that development would take decades, as has been the case with most of the existing subdivisions in the Foothills.
The sole supporter, longtime Foothills developer Ross Wait, noted that Yuma County has very little private land left for housing development. He pointed out that 1,500 Marines arrived in Yuma without their wives and families due to a lack of housing.
“There’s tremendous need for housing in this community,” Wait added.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud.