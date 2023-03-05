With many Foothills residents objecting to rezoning requests for property around Fortuna Wash, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors has moved part of Monday’s meeting to Yuma City Hall.

The supervisors will hold the regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., However, zoning items on the agenda will be heard by the supervisors at 1:30 p.m. in the Yuma City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you