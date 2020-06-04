Supervisors want to make sure that coronavirus relief dollars allocated to Yuma County benefit residents and businesses who live in the unincorporated areas. They are considering forming a group of citizens and staff to advise the county and offer recommendations on how to spend the money.
As part of budget talks on Monday, the supervisors discussed how Yuma County could spend the nearly $7.02 million allocation from the governor’s AZCares Fund.
The funds are going to cities, towns and counties that did not receive assistance as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Local governments may use their allocation to cover regular payroll costs of public health and public safety personnel, freeing up existing local budget capacity to be deployed elsewhere, according to a staff report.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained that early indication seems to be that the money can be used for salary and employee-related expenses, such as health insurance and retirement benefits, for public safety and health workers and 911 dispatchers.
The intent, she noted, is for the new funding to offset expenses in the General or Health District funds. Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas likened the allocation to a grant.
Chairman Tony Reyes questioned whether the funds could be used “to subsidize some of the expenses that we had to incur because of COVID-19, thereby releasing those funds to be used in the General Fund. Is that how you see it?”
“Yes, that is the idea,” Villegas replied.
Supervisor Russell McCloud noted that the intent is “to go out and benefit businesses and communities.”
“I get it, right,” Reyes noted. “But I also get that the city of Yuma is going to get $12 million. So, to me, spending money duplicating something somebody else is doing is not a good idea. Now, if you want to talk about how we can help businesses outside the city limits, in the 61,000 people we have outside city limits, I can deal with that.”
The chairman said he wants to focus on areas like Martinez Lake and “places that haven’t gotten that assistance,” areas outside of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.
Reyes urged the board “to take a cautious approach about how we’re going to do this, but we need to find a balanced one, one that covers the residents, covers assistance to some of these businesses that are in dire straits and at the same time serves to replace some of the lost revenues because of this crisis.”
He then asked what would happen if the county didn’t spend all the money. Thorpe stressed that the county isn’t likely to face that scenario. “We heard from the Sheriff’s Office that for his salaries and (employment-related expenses) alone, it’s about between $6 million and $6.5 million between March 1 and Dec. 30. So basically it takes up almost the whole thing. I don’t think we’ll have a problem, I don’t think we’ll have money left over,” she said.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi suggested that the county “hang onto it a little while” to see the impact of the pandemic over time. “We don’t know what sales taxes will be. We don’t know how the jail district is going to handle it. There’s some things we might need to use it for,” she said.
Reyes agreed that there’s no need to go “crazy” spending the funds and suggested they come up with a “system to help people who may need help” and “spend as much as possible on helping the private sector come out of this situation, at the same time understanding that our first priority is make sure the county’s finances are well run and sustainable. This is not free money to do anything. Although it may seem like it because it would release some funds that you would spend on something else, you have to remember that this is done to help the county weather the situation.”
That plan might include a loan or grant program to help businesses “who are on the brink” or assistance for the food bank, he added, noting, “We don’t have to come up with a plan today.”
Pancrazi stressed that if they choose to help businesses, they need to make sure they are in the unincorporated areas.
Reyes then said that it would be “wise” to join forces with the local cities and form a task force to explore how the funds could be spent. “We don’t want to get into a situation where we spend it and then find out we shouldn’t have, so we’re going to take a cautious approach to that,” he said.
McCloud suggested putting together a group of individuals from private sectors, development and county staff to advise the board and give recommendations.
Reyes reiterated that the county should “proceed cautiously” and that funds should benefit those in the county jurisdiction, including the Foothills, Martinez Lake, Tacna. Dateland and Orange Grove area.
Thorpe explained that the county would set up a special fund, which would then be used to charge eligible expenses.