The Arizona Legislature pledged $5 million towards the temporary relocation of the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
The Governor’s Office will be routing the funds to the county through the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs.
Yuma County, Yuma County Fair Board, City of Yuma and Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma have long been exploring how to move the fairgrounds away from the MCAS potential crash and accident zones as well as seeking funds to pay for the permanent move.
In the 2020-2021 session, Rep. Tim Dunn introduced legislation to appropriate $5 million towards fairgrounds relocation efforts. The Legislature subsequently approved the legislation in the interest of preserving the county’s military installation operations at the MCAS-Yuma. Gov. Doug Ducey signed it into law on June 30.
The Board of Supervisors recently discussed and unanimously approved an agreement with AZDEMA for the fairgrounds relocation funding. The purpose of the agreement is to establish the process for oversight of relocation activities conducted by the county and reimbursed by the state.
The agreement includes a project timetable of July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025. Unlike typical AZDEMA funding agreements, this one allows for requests for advancement of funds since the project has no funding source without this appropriation, according to a staff report.
However, the $5 million is not enough to cover the complete relocation. Supervisor Jonathan Lines explained that these funds will only pay for the temporary move of some equipment and infrastructure out of the danger zone within the current fairgrounds property. The complete relocation to another site will take about $170 million.
A Relocation Committee is working on long-term plans. Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that “how long temporary is” remains unknown and noted it could be a very long time.
The county has yet to buy land for placement of the new fairgrounds. The county’s best bet would be to buy federal land, which requires an act of Congress, but it would be “close to free,” Reyes said.
A land swap is also a possibility, Lines noted.
Reyes clarified that the state can’t legally give land away and is obligated to sell it. However, he noted that the federal government can swap land or give the county land without a swap.
Either way, he added, federal land would be cheaper than buying state land.
The goal for a temporary relocation is April with a permanent relocation to be announced.
Moving the fairgrounds remains the top priority for the county. Last year, the supervisors updated the Yuma County Five-Year Economic Development Plan, which lists priorities and objectives for the calendar years 2020 through 2024.
Although the top priority is still the relocation of the fairgrounds, the county has shifted from trying to secure federal grants to attempting to have the project included in the federal budget as an appropriation.
The Relocation Committee originally looked at leveraging a series of federal grants, but the eligibility requirements did not fit the project.
So, instead, the Relocation Committee decided the better option is to go after a federal allocation either through the National Defense Authorization Act or having a Congressional representative go after the total sum needed to relocate the fairgrounds.