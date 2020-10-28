County offers guidelines for a safe and healthy Halloween

With COVID-19 still lingering in Yuma County, this year’s Halloween festivities won’t look the same as they traditionally have – but that doesn’t imply they should be any less “spooktacular,” so long as they commence in a way that ensures participants’ health and safety.
“Although things will look a little different, we can still enjoy most of the things the Halloween holiday brings,” a press release from county administration stated. “We just need to get creative. If any holiday screams creativity, it’s Halloween. What a perfect reminder that although COVID has transformed our normal routines, there is no better time to get creative and make new family traditions.”
According to the county, traditional Halloween activities like door-to-door trick or treating, trunk or treat events and indoor costume parties pose the highest risk for contracting COVID-19. But, there are a number of precautions that can be taken to safely – and creatively – enjoy the evening’s festivities.
Individuals who are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are prompted to stay home and not participate in any in-person festivities – including passing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recommendation, the county suggests “one way” trick-or treating: placing goodie bags or a large bowl of wrapped candy outside your home for families to “grab and go.” According to the county, this will allow for social distancing and lessen the risk of ghosts’ and goblins’ traditional door-to-door visits.
If you’re planning to offer treats this way, the county suggests handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds both before and after prepping the goodie bags.
If you’re distributing candy in-person this year, the county urges you to mask up.
“Before you answer the door, make sure your face covering is in place over your nose and mouth,” the county said. “Wash or sanitize your hands before answering the door (and) remain six feet from the trick-or-treater.”
It’s also recommended that homes not distribute loose or unwrapped candy from a communal bowl; rather, candy should be wrapped and dropped into the child’s trick-or-treat bag for them.
To ensure everyone stays sanitized, homes that are able to do so can set up hand sanitizer stations outside, or parents and guardians can carry their own travel-size bottle as they make their rounds. Parents and guardians are urged to limit the number of homes their children visit.
According to the county, all individuals partaking in trick-or-treating festivities should wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times while they’re out and about. A costume mask is not a sufficient substitute for a cloth or surgical mask.
“A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face,” administration stated. “Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth or surgical mask, because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breath. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed mask. Do not wear a costume rubber mask over another face covering of any kind.”
If you or a member of your household is at a greater risk of health complications of COVID-19, contact your doctor before participating in in-person festivities this weekend.
If you don’t feel comfortable taking your family out and about Saturday night, county administration proposes a few alternatives: carving pumpkins, hosting a virtual costume contest with friends and family, organize a Halloween-esque scavenger hunt around your home and send your trick-or-treaters searching for candy, or declare Saturday a family movie night and watch some of your favorite scary scenes.
For additional information on Halloween safety, contact the Yuma County Public Health Services District at 928-317-4550.