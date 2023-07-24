Kids who need vaccinations to return to school can get the shots from the Yuma County Health Department beginning July 28.

The shots will be given Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in its auditorium at 2200 W. 28th St.

