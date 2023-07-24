Kids who need vaccinations to return to school can get the shots from the Yuma County Health Department beginning July 28.
The shots will be given Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in its auditorium at 2200 W. 28th St.
Costs of the shots are $10 per student, regardless of which ones he or she needs, or are free for students from low-income families.
Parents or legal guardians must accompany students under 18 receiving the shots, and must provide identification and proof of residency in Yuma County, such as a bill for utility service.
For more information, call the health department at 928-317-4860.