Yuma Regional Medical Center, like other hospitals across the state and nation, is being strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s being driven by infections in unvaccinated residents, not by asylum-seeking migrants.
With the holidays coming up, Yuma County officials urged residents to take personal responsibility by getting vaccinated, and if they don’t want to get the shot, to get tested and practice preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.
“If you aren’t vaccinated, you have a 10 times greater chance of testing positive for COVID, and 20 times higher risk of possibly dying,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
The asylum seekers are not the cause of the strain at the hospital, Gomez said in an update on COVID-19 activities to the Board of Supervisors.
The Regional Center for Border Health is testing the migrants for the virus. “The positive rate among asylum seekers is fairly low,” Gomez said, noting that it’s in the range of 3%. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported the positivity rate in Yuma County at 14.6% on Monday.
In addition, the rate of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has consistently been near or around 90%. YRMC on Monday reported that of the 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 were unvaccinated, with 23 of infected patients in the ICU.
“Our in-community rate amongst unvaccinated people is actually higher. So the surge in the hospital of COVID patients is not related to the asylum seekers there,” she said. “Normally, in our hospital system in the winter, we have flu, we have colds, we have other respiratory viruses, an influx of visitors to our community, we have farm workers, we have asylum seekers, so yes, typically there’s a strain, but the COVID cases are community driven.”
Her biggest concern has been the strain on the healthcare system. “We’re there,” she said.
The strain is not due to lack of hospital space, ventilators or personal protective equipment. It is due to the inability to secure enough staffing and beds in the intensive care unit. Without the needed staffing, hospitals can’t take care of ICU patients.
Gomez met with officials from the U.S. Department of of Homeland Security last week to talk about the asylum seekers crossing the border in the Yuma region. They talked about the assistance the agency can offer, but she noted that they are all competing for the same resources.
“This is the situation we’re seeing across the state, across the country. We’re seeing no ICU beds, hospitals canceling elective procedures, a strain on regular emergencies because no ICU beds are available,” Gomez said.
The district has been working with YRMC to secure more staffing, A team for the hospital is still on standby. “We were told we had a team ready to go. It’s on hold. They haven’t gotten here,” Gomez said.
Last year, the district successfully twice secured teams of nurses from the state for YRMC. This year, it’s been more difficult.
“One thing that was different this year is that they’re not contracting any in-house nursing staff, and that was to prevent somebody from leaving a hospital in Arizona to go work as a contracted employee somewhere else in Arizona,” Gomez explained.
“The people that are caring for those people, the frontline workers, have been doing this day in and day out, and we’re hoping to get some relief for them,” she noted, adding that COVID patients need a higher level of care.
The situation also affects nonCOVID patients. If someone has to go to the Emergency Department or needs acute care, “we want you to be able to do that and get the care you need,” she said.
Gomez encouraged residents to get vaccinated. “We keep talking about the importance of learning the facts and asking questions about the vaccine. Vaccination remains highly effective in preventing infection and risk of hospitalization and death,” Gomez said, adding that vaccines are readily available at the Health Department. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.
With the holiday approaching, she reminded people to take steps to prevent infection or the spread of the virus. “We’re all resuming our activities, we’re getting together with family. Go ahead and do that, but do it safely. Outdoors is better than indoors. If you’re in crowded settings, consider wearing your mask,” she said.
“If you are sick or have symptoms, regardless of your vaccination status, get tested. That is important in preventing the spread of infection.”
She also suggested staying in well ventilated areas, social distancing and practicing good hygiene such as washing hands frequently.
TAKING PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY
The supervisors urged residents to take personal responsibility in preventing the further spread of the virus and further straining the hospital.
“I respect people’s decisions. They don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s fine, but I don’t respect the people that don’t do it and end up in the hospital and a family member like my mom, who is 91, 92, goes to the hospital and I can’t visit her because people with COVID in the hospital puts different levels of visitation,” Supervisor Martin Porchas said.
Chairman Tony Reyes encouraged the use of at-home tests. “If they’re going to be making those kinds of choices, they need to test themselves. People can have all kinds of different opinions, that’s why this country is so great, but there should be a level of personal responsibility,” he said.
“Also, understand that if you’re going to get together, at least test yourself,” Reyes noted, adding that testing kits are available at local stores. “They may seem expensive when you think about spending $23, but it’s a lot more expensive if you end up in the hospital or if you infect someone that you love and they end up in the hospital.”
He added: “We’re asking people to be responsible during this holiday season, and if they’re not going to vaccinate, that’s their choice but to be a little more responsible about the health and wellbeing of the people around them, helping us all deal with this situation as best as we can.”
As variants become more infectious than previous ones, “we have to look out for each other,” Gomez said. “You can get together, we just want you to take the steps to do it safely. We should be gathering, we should be celebrating with our families, but let’s look out for each other.”
Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked whether tests can determine the variant. Gomez replied that samples are regularly sent for sequencing to determine the variant, but the results take one to two weeks. “By the time we identify a variant circulating in the community, we’re playing catch up,” she said, noting that just because there hasn’t been a local case of the omicron variant identified, doesn’t mean it’s not here.
Supervisor Darren Simmons asked about the flu. Gomez explained that normally around this time, there would be hundreds of cases of the flu, but right now, the district only has three lab-confirmed cases.
Reyes noted that the low number of flu is one of the positive things to come out of the pandemic. “People are washing their hands more often, they aren’t touching their faces often, some are still wearing masks. So it’s having an impact on other diseases that are transmitted through the air,” he said.
“But they’re easily overridden by the increase in the cases of COVID, especially looking at the more infectious, faster-spreading mutations of the variant. It’s something to be careful with, because even though it seems it’s not as serious, the numbers are going to overwhelm if we don’t watch it. We’ve got to remain vigilant, we have to keep our guard up.”