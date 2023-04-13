Yuma County supervisors regularly get complaints about potholes in county islands, with those residents asking that their roads be repaired and maintained.
However, it’s not that easy. The county has roads classified as highways and public and primitive roads, but not all are part of the county’s maintenance system. And not all can be accepted into the system.
Although they’re in the county’s jurisdiction, state law dictates how the county can maintain some roads, if at all.
County officials and staff discussed what it takes for a road to be accepted into the county system and what residents can do if their road isn’t maintained. The discussion occurred Tuesday at the supervisors’ long-term planning roundtable.
“My concern has always been the primitive roads, and I know we have quite a few,” said Porchas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “But the ones that are within the city or county islands, I mean, there are subdivisions there …“If you go through there, you can see it’s house after house. It’s residential. It’s an area that has a lot of people living there.”
When residents complain about road conditions, “the first thing they tell me is, I pay property taxes,” Porchas said.
County Engineer Frank Sanchez and Josh Scott, deputy county administrator, talked about the difference between county highways and public and primitive roads and how they’re maintained and when they can’t be maintained.
According to state law, for a road to be part of the county’s maintenance system, the supervisors have to designate it as a county highway. Once it’s adopted by the supervisors, a road is eligible for full maintenance and even reconstruction.
There are two ways a road can be part of the system. Residents can petition the supervisors to accept the highway or the public right-of-way. The county can also accept completed roads that are part of an approved plat submitted to the county.
“Once a developer completes a subdivision, then the board is required to accept those roads into the highway maintenance system,” Sanchez noted.
Public roads that are not up to county standards and have not been accepted by the supervisors can receive limited maintenance. The board may spend money on public roads constructed before June 13, 1990, as per state law.
“Even if it wasn’t constructed to any type of county standard, the board may do courtesy maintenance on it,” Sanchez said.
Maintenance is limited to making sure the road is sufficiently usable and free from obstacles. “You can’t go in there and reconstruct, repave … Essentially maintain the status quo of what’s there, usually involves a lot of grading, maybe some pothole filling,” he explained.
Before that happens, the board has to determine whether the road meets requirements, and if it does, maintenance is completely at the supervisors’ discretion.
“If the money is not there to maintain them, then there is no requirement for the Board of Supervisors to maintain those,” Sanchez noted.
In addition, the maintenance does not include purchasing or laying cement or providing asphalt.
Sanchez addressed the county’s liability if a road receives limited maintenance. “If we go out there and do maintenance on these roads, and then dirt rolls in, you have a storm out there, is the county liable if there’s an accident on these?”
In 1994, the state passed a law allowing counties to label unmaintained roads as “primitive.” Then the county and its employees are not liable for damages “except for intentional injuries or gross negligence.”
The road must also contain “adequate” signs warning the public that it’s a “primitive” road that does not receive regular maintenance and motorists may use it at their own risk.
However, the county can’t label a road as primitive if it has already been accepted into the county maintenance system or is already being maintained. For a road to be labeled as “primitive,” it must have been opened before June 13, 1990, and not constructed up to county standards.
Nevertheless, the county can still do “courtesy” maintenance on these roads, but it’s not something that the public should expect. The supervisors decide how much effort and money they want to allocate to primitive roads.
“If it’s budgeted, Public Works can go out there and grade the road. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to be out there every month, grading that same road, so that the public doesn’t anticipate that, hey, this road is pretty smooth so I can go a little bit faster,” Sanchez said.
Limiting maintenance to the status quo is a “battle from the Public Work side,” Scott noted. “Asphalt just deteriorates with time and never gets better. So how do you hold that road together almost indefinitely with just the status quo? We can crack seal, we can do some things, but we can’t add any structural support to that road. We can’t do a full-depth mill infill or reconstruction.”
In the last five or six years, the board has accepted less than half a mile of paved public roads and less than a mile of gravel roads into the county’s maintenance system.
Scott shared some of the generic annual costs of maintenance, which depends on traffic. For a dirt road, capping with a new material every 7-10 years costs $37,000 per mile. Reshaping it annually costs $2,500 per mile. Grading it twice a year costs $368 per mile.
For a paved road, patching and responding to service requests costs $7,000 per mile. Crack sealing every 7-10 years costs $3,000 per mile, applying a slurry seal every 7-10 years costs $19,000, and a chip seal every 10-12 years costs $20,000.
Drainage conditions also affects costs. Subdivision roads constructed before 1975 and pre-1990 public roads typically have poor to non-existent drainage. Scott called 1975 the “magic date” because that’s when comprehensive development regulations requiring proper drainage came into play.
“So even if the board wanted to consider bringing some of these roadways in, we have to take a look at what the drainage situation is, because by doing some improvements, we don’t want to make things worse, push water off onto private properties, things like that. So it gets to be quite the process to figure out which roads may or may not be recommended,” Scott said.
In addition to the dollars, every mile of road maintenance requires people and equipment. Public Works maintains about 846 miles, including county highways, standard and non-standard public roads. An additional 774 miles of roads are not maintained.
What can residents do if the county does not maintain a road? Scott offered several suggestions. “The ‘do nothing’ alternative is always there. You just deal with the roads getting worse and worse. That’s obviously not a real popular one.”
Residents can pay a contractor to do maintenance or to bring the roads up to county standards and then petition the board to accept them. If those roads are to county standards, then they become eligible for a greater level of county maintenance.
Residents may also establish an improvement district for maintenance or construction. “We’ve had, I believe the number is eight or nine over the years, where the improvement districts have gotten together, raised the money, improved the roads to county standards, with the understanding that the county would then accept those roads into the maintenance system at that point,” Scott said.
In 2019, the board adopted the Public Road Acceptance Program. The program only applies to gravel or unimproved roads, not paved roads. To be considered, roads must meet minimum criteria, including a certain number of homes and traffic volume.
“So we do have a mechanism now to bring unimproved roads in. The program does set an expectation for maintenance, just so the residents are clear that it’s likely they’re not going to see maintenance more than twice a year on these roads. We can respond to demand maintenance or after storms, things like that, but it’s not going to be maintained every other month or every quarter,” Scott explained.
As for the roads that concern Porchas, the chairman asked for a cost estimate for limited maintenance. “I’m not saying bring them in like totally …but just bring them in as either once a year or every other year. Check on the potholes, crack seal, and maybe slurry seal whenever they’re around there.”
Porchas added: “As we always say, if we don’t do it today, it’s going to come to the point that I guarantee you, most every single resident that lives there, either five or 10 years later down the road, they’re going to show up at the Board of Supervisors meeting asking for that, and then it’s going to cost the county a lot more because something’s going to have to be done. So just look at what the cost is, and we’ll go from there.”