The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a network operations and maintenance agreement with ALLO for the county’s Broadband Middle-Mile Fiber Network.
Susan Thorpe, who has since retired as county administrator, pointed out some of the contract highlights. The agreement requires ALLO to maintain, manage, operate and market the county’s fiber network and serve as the exclusive provider of wholesale services over the network.
ALLO will offer wholesale access to the network, providing incentive to any company that would like to provide the last-mile service to customers.
The term of the agreement is 20 years, with an option to renew for up to two consecutive 10-year terms.
The company will pay for all operation and maintenance costs, including pole, conduit and rights-of-way fees, and regulatory compliance costs, but Allo will be solely responsible for any consequences of regulatory noncompliance.
ALLO will pay for periodic refreshes of network equipment as needed, and the county will pay for any significant network upgrades.
The company will pay the county a revenue share of 40% after operating costs. The county’s share will never be less than zero dollars.
“In other words, the county will never pay for the operations of the network, even if they have a deficit,” Thorpe said.
The agreement allows ALLO to provide retail services to customers, such as fiber to homes and businesses. But their retail services for access to the network will be provided in no different terms than other retail providers.
“They will not have special treatment,” Thorpe noted.
Network extensions paid for the county will be owned by the county. Network extensions paid for by ALLO will be owned by ALLO.
Ownership of network extensions paid by both the county and ALLO will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked about the status of the legal challenges brought against the county by other vendors that submitted proposals. Thorpe explained that in the WANRack case, the judge denied their emergency request and their request for an injunction.
“They say that the remaining components of their case they’re going to pursue, but they have not and it has been several months,” she said.
The Gila Electronics case had been put on hold as they waited to hear the outcome of a county request to consolidate both cases under one judge. The next hearing has been set for June 29 before Judge Lawrence Kenworthy. However, Kenworthy feels he is not eligible to rule on that because Gila Electronics asked not to go before him.
“So because of that, he doesn’t feel like he is able to rule on the case,” Thorpe noted.
Because the cases cannot be consolidated, Gila Electronics can proceed, but the company has taken no steps to meet several required filings nor responded to the county attorneys.
“It seems like they’re not really expending any money or taking any action. They’re kind of sitting there at this point,” Thorpe said.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked whether the 40% revenue share was consistent with other operating agreements. “To me it just seems a little low if we own the network,” he said. He was told that 40% is in the “middle to high” range.
Reyes noted that the agreement with ALLO is like those with other utilities, such as Arizona Public Service, Southwest Gas and Spectrum, which benefits the residents and not necessarily the county. The purpose is not to make a profit but make broadband available to everybody, he noted.
Reyes also said that he doesn’t want to be in competition with private business. As long as the county doesn’t lose money, he feels like he’s protecting the interest of county residents. And if they make gains, the county needs to put them back into the system.
Thorpe concurred, noting that revenues will be reinvested into the system and used to fund capital projects as needed and as grant matches.
Lines also asked if the county will also negotiate with other providers when they come in to serve the end users. “The purpose of the middle mile is to attract and incentivize last-mile providers, so we’re not going to any of their revenue, just like we’re not getting any retail revenue from ALLO. We’re only getting it from the connection to the middle miles,” Thorpe said.
“We want to lower the barrier to entry. So the less we charge and the less they have to pay, the more extensive they can make their networks and the more affordable they can provide the last-mile service to our customers,” she added.
Reyes asked for a construction update. “We’re ready to begin construction immediately,” said ALLO’s Dwight “Doc” Wininger. He explained that the company has hired a dozen employees so far and will eventually have about 100 people operating the system.
Wininger introduced longtime Yuma resident Pete Montalvo as the newly hired area manager. Montalvo, who will be supervising the construction of the network, said that 50% of the materials have already been delivered to Yuma and he expects to have 100% within six month.
The supervisors identified high-speed broadband service as its highest priority for the county’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county committed $20.7 million, one half of its $41 million ARPA allocation, to the countywide broadband backbone network.
The purpose of the project is to provide everyone in the county with access to high-speed, reliable, affordable internet service, using the latest fiber optic technology.
The broadband middle-mile network will be a countywide utility and asset, regularly upgraded and maintained for 50-plus years, according to a staff report.
As designed, the network covers 140 miles across the county. Future extensions may be added as funding becomes available. The network will be built as critical infrastructure, including underground, to the greatest extent possible, the report stated.
The supervisors approved a master agreement with ALLO in January for the design and construction of the middle-mile network. The board also authorized and funded the design and construction of the first portion of the network, which includes the north, west and south sections of the county network, in an amount not to exceed $20.7 million.
A grant request was submitted to the Arizona Broadband Development Grant program for the east county portion. Notification of the award decision is expected June 30.
The county will continue to seek out additional grants and funding sources to expand and extend the middle mile and incentivize additional last-mile service to the county’s most rural areas, including the unserved and underserved.
Additional funding for broadband will be available through federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) grants that will likely start being awarded in 2023. This $42.5 billion in funding is anticipated to be allocated through each state.