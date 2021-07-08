Pointing out that the pandemic is not yet over, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously agreed to extend the COVID-19 Early Warning School Testing Pilot Project until next spring.
Chairman Tony Reyes explained why the county decided to continue the pilot program. “Although we technically designed it for the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the testing lab has a lot more uses than we started off in the beginning thinking about,” he said. “We’re really excited to see that it will continue for another year.”
He noted that the lab is still necessary in the science field “to come up with solutions” in the fight against the coronavirus.
The supervisors voted to expand the agreement with the University of Arizona until May 31, 2022. On Dec. 1, Yuma County entered into the initial agreement through the university’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture. That agreement ended May 31.
The supervisors had already included $95,000 in the adopted budget for fiscal year 2021/22 for continued lab operations. This agreement also provides for the use of any unused funds from the prior term for continued testing, according to a staff report.
The project tests the sewage of some area schools to provide early warnings of COVID-19 outbreaks. Paul Brierley, director of YCEDA, explained that wastewater testing provides positive readings seven to ten days before symptoms show up, which allows officials to allocate resources and implement measures to prevent further spread.
In December, the supervisors pledged $54,160 to the pilot project, which twice a week tested the sewage in the “school alley” along 24th Street, between Araby Road and South Avenue 9E, to identify infection trends. Previously, the board had approved $220,000 in funding to set up the testing lab in Yuma.
The participating schools are Otondo Elementary School, Castle Dome Middle School, Gila Ridge High School and Arizona Western College with cooperation from the Yuma Jackrabbit Mesa Lift Station.
At that time, County Superintendent Tom Tyree said that the school superintendents liked the project because it involved a good cross-section of schools, making it more cost effective. The data helps them make decisions involving students and the community.
“If you don’t have that early warning system, some parents might feel a test by itself might be invasive and they might not want that,” Tyree noted.
Ashley Herrington, the AWC chief of staff, told the supervisors that the college supports the project as part of its commitment to keeping students and staff safe.
The program has also been exploring the use of the lab by the agriculture industry, municipal wastewater plants, schools, military, tribal nations and healthcare.
Brierley noted that Yuma Regional Medical Center also supports the program. “They want to know what’s coming,” he said, adding that the early warning gives the hospital a week or two before an outbreak to secure more nurses and doctors. Brierley called the program a “model” of how “a community can work together in all different facets and try to be proactively safe.”
In other action, the supervisors also:
• Removed $25,875 in taxes due that are considered to be uncollectible from the tax rolls. The delinquent taxes on certain mobile homes have been determined to be uncollectible through removal of the property, destruction of the property or the condition is such that the cost of seizure and sale would equal or exceed the revenue that could be derived from the taxes.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of San Luis to provide mandated weekend and holiday court services from July 1 through June 30 at a cost of $815. The Yuma County Justice Court provides the weekend and holiday court coverage for all the courts in Yuma County, including the San Luis Municipal Court.
• Authorized the director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District to accept and sign a grant agreement with Kresge Foundation for the Equity in COVID-19 Response Project, effective June 1 through May 31. The purpose of the $50,000 award is to “improve and address low health literacy inequities in socially vulnerable communities.”