In a split vote, Yuma County will negotiate a contract with ALLO Communications for the design and build of a county-owned broadband middle-mile fiber backbone network.
The Nebraska-based company was the vendor originally recommended by the committee tasked with evaluating the submitted proposals.
After putting off the decision several times, the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 20 picked ALLO, with a 3-2 vote, to build 181 miles of the countywide broadband network. The company, in its proposal, estimated the cost at $37.5 million. The county has committed $20 million, about half of its American Rescue Plan Act total funding toward the project.
In addition, Yuma County and ALLO will seek state and federal grants to help fund the project. The county will also request that local municipalities commit funding, using a portion of their ARPA funds or other funds.
Yuma County earlier this year declared broadband its top priority for use of ARPA funds and announced the intention to fund a countywide broadband middle-mile fiber backbone connecting local internet carriers to major networks. The purpose is to make it easier for last-mile broadband providers to connect to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
The task force developed a request for proposals and an evaluation team made up of members of the task force assessed each vendor’s proposal and interviewed three of the five vendors who submitted proposals.
The recommendation to enter into negotiations with ALLO first went before the supervisors on Nov. 15. However, representatives of Gila Electronics objected to not being interviewed as the only local wireless broadband communication company. The supervisors asked that the team interview Gila Electronics.
At a Nov. 29 special meeting, Gile Electronics and WANRack, another vendor that submitted a proposal, questioned the county’s procurement process, including being denied access to procurement files and the lack of a comment period.
WANRack, a Kansas-based company, has built 65 miles of fiber to serve school districts and hospital facilities in Yuma County. Rob Oyler, CEO of WANRack, noted that his company has been working with Google Fiber for the last 18 years to bring broadband to every home. Brian Murray of Google Inc. told the supervisors that the company is interested in the Yuma County project.
Deputy County Attorney Bill Kerekes acknowledged that county staff should have complied with public records requests, and he and County Administrator Susan Thorpe agreed to provide a 10-day comment period following the release of the records.
At the Dec. 20 meeting, Paul Brierley, a member of the task force, read a letter on behalf of the group and noted that members had carefully reviewed all five proposals and remained confident that ALLO would be the best partner for this project.
Kerekes also clarified that the county adopted its own procurement laws and therefore does not fall under the state’s procurement laws.
Oyler and David Soffer, director of business development at WANRack, noted that they still had more questions than answers about the RFP process. They urged the supervisors not to move forward until they got more clarification and suggested that they throw out the proposals and start from scratch so they would be able to “compare apples to apples.”
When questioned about Google’s commitment to Yuma County, Murray said, “Google Fiber is here to stay.”
Brad Moline, president of ALLO, defended his company’s record and commitment to the project. Thorpe previously explained that the task force chose ALLO because it has served rural communities and has 18 years experience in construction and operation of both broadband backbone network and fiber-to-the-home and -business services.
She also pointed to the company’s strong management, proven record across several states and pledge to hire local employees. In addition, she said, ALLO has made Arizona a top priority and would be investing $120-150 million of its own capital in Yuma County.
Kerekes told the supervisors that they had the option of authorizing Thorpe to enter into negotiations with the recommended vendor, reject all proposals and go out for new bids, or negotiate with a new vendor.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi then made a motion to reject all bids and issue a new RFP. Supervisor Jonathan Lines seconded the motion, noting that the RFP needs to be refined. He said that disparity in answers to questions in the RFP made it difficult to score them.
Thorpe noted that, if the county issued a new RFP, she could not guarantee that staff would be ready to submit the grant application for state funding by the January deadline.
Supervisor Darren Simmons pointed out that the RFP had already gone before the board several times and that the task force had spent months on the process so they could rely on them to make the best choice for the citizens of Yuma County. As long as the county attorney was confident that they had met all legal requirements, Simmons suggested they go with the recommended vendor.
Supervisor Martin Porchas also said he was ready to take action, noting that the only reason they delayed the decision in the first place was to give an interview opportunity to the local company.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked Kerekes if he believed that the process used by the county could withstand a legal challenge. The attorney answered that although he wasn’t in the room when the proposals were evaluated, the process as used by the group was appropriate.
Reyes asked Brierley whether they followed the process, to which he replied that they had done so to the best of their ability.
The chairman then called for a vote on the motion to reject all bids and issue a new RFP. It received a 3-2 vote, with Pancrazi and Lines supporting it.
Reyes noted that they had to weigh “so many factors,” but he wasn’t sure hearing any more arguments “will get us to a better spot.” He also expressed a need to move quickly, reminding the board that State Broadband Director Jeff Sobotka had noted that Yuma County was ahead of everyone else in the state when it came to a broadband plan.
Porchas made a motion to enter into contract negotiations with ALLO. However, Reyes questioned the wisdom of entering into a contract that hasn’t been seen. Thorpe explained that they could bring the final contract back to them for approval.
Porchas withdrew the motion and made it again with the added specification that the contract would be brought back to the supervisors for final approval.
The motion passed with a 3-2 vote, with Pancrazi and Lines voting against it.
Reyes noted that they weren’t going to please everyone so they had to make a decision because “time is of the essence.”