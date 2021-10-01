Before granting a permit for a pet crematorium in Wellton, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors wanted to ensure that animals en masse would not be cremated at the facility and that odor would not be a problem.
Garrett Lakey, who runs the Lakey Animal Crematory in Somerton, requested a special use permit to establish a pet crematorium on 6.43 acres on the south side of Highway 80 and Avenue 24¼ E alignment.
The vacant parcel, just south of the Union Pacific railroad, is surrounded mainly by open desert. The nearest home is 820 feet from the eastern property line.
Since the county does not have a zoning district that allows a crematorium by right, a special use permit is required.
The supervisors noted that the biggest concern expressed to them was related to the size of the animal remains and the amount of carcasses that would enter the facility.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that some people think of horses and cows as pets. “The way it’s stated, anything can be a pet. An elephant can be a pet,” he said.
He asked whether the permit included a size limitation. Planning Director Maggie Castro explained that it only states “pets” and does not specify a size limitation, but she noted that the applicant can talk about the size limitations of the equipment.
Lakey stated that the equipment has a size limitation of up to 1,000 pounds. He assured the supervisors that the business won’t be cremating large amounts of slaughtered chickens or cows.
“It’s not my intent by any means. My intent is to stay 100% in the pet industry. I’m not going after livestock. If someone does have a pet horse, I don’t have the equipment right now, but I would definitely like to do that if I had the equipment capable of doing it,” Lakey said.
Supervisor Darren Simmons asked whether Lakey would need a new permit if he upgraded to larger equipment. Castro noted that one of the conditions of the permit is that only pet animal remains can be cremated.
“If the scope of the project changes, it would be in violation of the special use permit, and staff would bring it back to the staff for revocation,” Castro said.
Lakey earlier told the Planning Commission that he cremates primarily domesticated pets, with 99% being cats and dogs with the occasional reptile and raptor. But he clarified that he might also do larger animals such as 450-pound pet pigs.
“Some would say livestock, some would say it’s a pet,” he said, adding that he will stick to privately owned pets and not contract with commercial slaughterhouses to, for example, dispose of diseased animals.
“I have no problem with pet horses or pet pigs,” Reyes said, adding that he might need to get a permit to do larger animals in the future.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said she’s concerned with smell. Lakey explained that the incinerators have afterburners which remove smoke and odor. Remains are typically frozen when picked up and are transported to the site in sealed bags in a vehicle equipped with a freezer. Animals are then stored in a freezer on site.
Lakey noted that in the 10 years he’s been in business in Somerton, he has not received “a single complaint” from neighbors. Rather, he said, he got letters of support from his two immediate neighbors in Somerton as well as seven others from residents in the new area in Wellton.
The City of Somerton confirmed that it has not received complaints about the existing crematorium.
Local veterinarian Danielle Munoz also submitted a letter of support stating that the Somerton crematorium “has filled a void that the local community needed when making decisions on the care of their pet’s remains. I have worked professionally and personally with Garrett Lakey and his staff and recommend their service without hesitation.”
The county also received three letters from residents outside of the 300-foot notification area, with two letters in opposition and the third from a neighboring property owner who did not state whether they were in favor or opposition.
“It’s a compliment. I didn’t even know you had a pet crematorium in Somerton,” Reyes quipped.
According to Lakey, the majority of local pet cremations are currently done out of town. A local facility offers a faster turnaround and keeps the business local.
The crematorium will not be open to the public. The business will pick up deceased pets from veterinarian clinics or pet owner homes. Ashes will be returned to the owner in a wooden urn engraved with the pet’s name. He also has a contract with the Humane Society of Yuma to cremate roadkill.
Lakey earlier told the Planning Commission, which recommended approval, that if animal remains are not taken by the owners, the ashes are stored in a 30-gallon storage container on site. Once full, Lakey will arrange for a farmer to spread the ashes off site.
Simmons asked about Lakey’s other business, which is transporting medical waste. Lakey explained that he holds a biohazard transporter license to help vets when they need to get rid of medical sharps. However, he’s not licensed to store them on the property. The medical waste is transported directly to St. Johns, the only landfill in Arizona that takes sharps.
After a discussion that also included a debate on the definitions of “household” and “pets,” the supervisors unanimously approved the permit with certain conditions, including that Lakey must construct an opaque screen, fence or wall with a minimum height of 6 feet around the perimeter; that no stored materials be visible above the fence or wall; that the business not be open to the public and customers cannot deliver animals to the property; and that the crematorium only be used for the cremation of household pet remains.
The conditions do not include operation hours as Lakey might need to cremate after business hours, especially during the hot summer months.
The permit will be valid for 10 years from the date of approval by the supervisors.