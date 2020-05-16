The Yuma County Board of Supervisors held budget hearings May 4 and 5 for the tentative budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, and recommended cutting the property tax rate to provide relief from the economic effects of COVID-19.
The budget, which was put together and recommended by county administrative staff, offered most departments in the county the same budget they had last year. Most county department officials who spoke at the budget hearings said they approved of that plan except the Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot.
Speaking to the board at the budget hearing, Wilmot said that the Yuma County Sheriff’s Department needs more funding to help them work during the pandemic, and compensation for the risk the YSCO and the jail district take.
“We are the only entity in the county that’s working 24 hours a day and seven days a week answering each and every call for service.” Wilmot said. “Each and every one of our employees place themselves and their families in a situation where they may be exposed.”
Wilmot said he plans to submit a proposal for a hazard pay policy to go into effect whenever the county declares an emergency and that could compensate officers retroactively. Wilmot added that he was concerned that YCSO has to take cuts in poor economic times but is never given personnel when the county recovers.
“Even during the recession, it was a huge cut to the county and we stepped up. The problem I see is that every time that we have stepped up to help the county, we have not been looked at as a priority when things get better,” he said. “There was always something that was an outside influence that precluded the sheriff’s office from getting more personnel.”
The supervisors agreed to allocate enough money to YCSO to create two positions and buy two new vehicles, roughly $311,000.
County staff and the board try to keep the amount of the funds in the reserves at 20 percent the total amount of in the general fund. The created positions for YCSO unbalanced that ratio, and the board said they plan to offset this by taking $211,451 from the Board of Supervisors contingency, a fund used in case of unexpected expenses by the Board of Supervisors.
The money was also used to offset the effects of any loss in revenue from the lower property tax rate and the decreased amount of collected tax revenue caused by the pandemic, but by itself it wasn’t enough. The county also delayed until next year the final $500,000 payment on a fleet management program that replaced and repaired the vehicles used for day-to-day county operations.
The board proposed a 2.5082 property tax rate, which is down from the 2.5288 tax rate from last year, to provide relief to Yuma County property owners affected economically by the pandemic, especially business owners.
The tax rate is the amount charged for every thousand dollars a property’s value is assessed to be by the county. For example, the owner of property assessed to be worth $100,000 will have to pay $250.82 in property taxes for the year.
A property’s assessed value typically increases annually, which means what’s owed in property tax increases each year. The board lowered the tax rate to where it is by looking for how much would prevent an increase in taxes while making sure to not lose enough revenue to be unable to meet the reserve ratio and to create the new sheriff’s positions.
The board also noted that the budget is more tentative than in previous years because the impact by COVID-19 on the county economy for the upcoming fiscal year is still unknown.
“Think of the budget as a roadmap right now,” said Board Chairman Tony Reyes. “Just because it’s on the budget, doesn’t mean we’ll have the money to spend it,” referring to general line items on the budget.
The county receives revenue two months after it has been collected, so the county has to wait until June to start seeing how much revenue they lost in March, when shutdown responses to the pandemic began.
The proposed budget does still consider expected losses though. The budget recommended by county staff projects almost a $3 million loss to county revenues, and Gil Villegas, the chief financial officer for the county, said the county expects to use $5.9 million in reserves to offset the loss in revenue.
“We’re going to keep closely monitoring the revenues and we’ll implement whatever we have contemplated if we do lose more than expected,” Villegas said. “We do have a list of items that can be delayed until January or later in the fiscal year so we have money if we need.”
Villegas said that those measures start with the county delaying the purchase of new vehicles, and if that isn’t enough the county will make adjustments to personnel and delay creating new positions. If a more drastic measure is needed, Villagas said that the county is willing to reduce its operational budget, or the money it uses to complete projects.
The board has only approved a tentative budget. A final vote for the new budget will be held in June, but the county adopts property tax rates and levies in late August, just before the beginning of the next fiscal year.
A public hearing will take place two weeks after the county votes on the new budget. The budget itself changes throughout the year though once tax and levies are adopted they stay in place until the next year.