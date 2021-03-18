Adults age 55 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Yuma County Public Health District on Wednesday announced that Yuma County is now fully in Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule, which includes adults age 55 and older and “other” essential workers.
Other essential workers include food and agriculture-related occupations. The district had already started testing agriculture workers and had expressed interest in including grocery store workers as well.
Diana Gomez, director of the public health district, noted that these groups “have waited very patiently” for the vaccine.
“Other essential workers” are also defined as power and utility workers, transportation and moving material occupations, state and local government workers providing critical services, and other essential workers.
Initially, the district concentrated on vaccinating teachers, childcare providers, law enforcement and protective services, and adults living in congregate settings. Pharmacies charged with vaccinating nursing homes and long-term facilities have completed the task, and just about all the prioritized workers in Phase 1B who wanted the vaccine have received it, Gomez said.
Some local pharmacies, including Albertsons, CVS, Fry’s and Walgreens, have also opened vaccination to those age 55 and older. Walmart and Sam’s Club will soon start offering the vaccine as well.
Eligible citizens have a number of options to get vaccinated. To find a vaccination site, go to azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines and scroll down to the “Find Vaccine” icon. Clicking on this link will take individuals to the different vaccination sites in the state. Individuals will need to scroll to the bottom to find Yuma County.
The site is updated daily and includes information on the pharmacies that offer the vaccine. It will give specific information, such as eligibility and how to register. Another option is to go directly to a pharmacy’s website.