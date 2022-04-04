The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to recommend deviations from the county standards for two proposed subdivisions.
For the proposed 12 East Phase 2 subdivision, Colvin Engineering, representing Speida Holding, requested a modification from the subdivision regulations for the property located in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Scottsdale Drive and 34th Place in Yuma.
The proposed subdivision consists of 46 residential lots on 9.81 acres. The lots range from 5,908 square feet to 7,006 square feet in size. The property is zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision.
The regulations require street corners to have at minimum 25-feet chamfers, or slopes, but the developer proposed 20-feet chamfers throughout the subdivision. The Board of Supervisors granted the same modification for Phase 1 of the development.
However, the Engineering Department recommended denial in this case on the basis that chamfers ensure proper line of sight distances.
Commissioner Bobbi McDermott initially objected to the modification, noting that the property is zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision.
“These are RVs, they’re big, and you can’t see around them, around corners, particularly the interior corners,” McDermott said.
Chairman Danny Bryant clarified that although the property is zoned RV Subdivision, the owner intended to develop site-built homes.
In a staff report, Juan Leal-Rubio, a county senior planner, explained that an RVS district can accommodate recreational vehicles as well as manufactured homes and site-built homes.
Craig Colvin of Colvin Engineering pointed out that the chamfers are 20 feet in the first phase and that the City of Yuma requires 15-feet chamfers. Also, he added, setbacks will give the desired 25-foot lines of sight.
The commission voted 8-0 to grant the requested modifications as well as approved a tentative map for the proposed subdivision.
In another case, Kevin Dahl of Dahl, Robins and Associates, agent for Brian Hall, requested modifications from the subdivision regulations for the proposed The Ravines 2A and 2B subdivision, located in the vicinity of Avenue 15E and the alignment of County 12½ Street.
The proposed subdivision consists of nearly 73 acres and contains 336 lots and one tract. The smallest lot is 4,500 square feet in size. The parcel is zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision, with the developer planning to construct site-built homes.
The developer asked not to be required to improve County 12¾ Street and Avenue 14¾ E since surrounding developments have not provided access for a street on this alignment.
The developer also requested not to improve Avenue 15E as required since “current improvements exist and easily accommodate current traffic” as well as the proposed development.
In addition, the developer noted, Avenue 15E will be widened at the new street intersection.
The developer also asked to be allowed longer block lengths, in some cases exceeding by 500 feet, and proposed traffic calming devices at every 800 feet.
The Engineering Department recommended approval of these requests.
The commission voted 7-0 to grant the modifications. Commission Scott Mulhern, an employee of Dahl, recused himself.
The commission also considered a request to review and approve a tentative map for the proposed The Ravines 2A and 2B subdivision.
Dahl had two concerns with the conditions of approval requested by county staff. The first concern revolved around a request for a traffic study. He noted that the previous engineer conducted a traffic study for the previous owner, and the conditions required from that study had all been met, such as intersection and road improvements.
In this case, Dahl said, “we negotiated with staff in good faith,” agreeing to widen the access to Avenue 15E for safety purposes instead of a traffic study that costs $100,000.
“We feel that we’ve done everything we need to do to get this subdivision off the ground without doing a traffic study … It’s worthless and it’s been done,” Dahl said.
Some commissioners noted that the study was done in around 2005, but Dahl said that “studies don’t expire” and had included all future phases of the proposed subdivision.
Also, Dahl said, the lots are larger and the density of this development would be less than the density contained in the study.
Initially, McDermott did not seem convinced, pointing out that driving through some of these developments is a “nightmare” due to a lack of access roads and she was concerned that it would “come back to haunt us.”
Commissioner AJ Mosqueda said she accepts “good old boy handshake deals,” however, she asked whether this agreement had been documented. Dahl said that the promised improvements were included in the tentative map.
“It’s documented, it’s not just hearsay,” he said.
Arturo Alvarez, the county’s civil engineer, said he is always willing to work with the developer but he wanted the agreement in writing. If the developer includes left turning lanes on Avenue 15E, he would agree to waive the traffic study.
“I always honor my agreements,” he quipped.
Dahl also asked if they could have more than three years to submit the final plat for approval by the Board of Supervisors. Alvarez clarified that if a development is phased, as is in this case, developments are automatically given five years with no extensions allowed.
The commission approved the tentative map without the traffic study requirement with a 7-0 vote, with Mulhern again recusing himself.
Public hearings for all the above cases did not draw any speakers.