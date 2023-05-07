In spite of objections from a slew of government officials and first responders, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-2 to recommend approval of a special use permit request for a handling and hazardous waste storage facility.
However, the final say lies with the Board of Supervisors, which is expected to make the decision in June.
Most speakers objected to the location at 2264 E. 13th St., not the use, citing the proximity to residential areas, agricultural fields, Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex and Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
The applicant, Syd-Cole Properties, currently operates an existing non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility on the 4.75-acre parcel zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum.
The permit would allow the company to accept flammable and combustible materials, contaminated soil, universal wastes, metal-containing filter cake and other wastes. This waste would be transported in “sealed and secure” containers and stored on three concrete pads or hazardous waste management units. The pads, one of which already exists, would be sloped and constructed with curbs for containment and removal of any spills or other releases.
County staff recommended approval, citing a “moderate” score after a review and approved permits from the Arizona Department of Environment Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Aside from government officials, Cameron Brother Companies, which represents seven farming companies and with property close to the proposed facility, submitted a letter expressing “strong opposition” due to potential contamination to crops, which could result in “devastating” financial loss.
The Yuma City Council submitted a letter in opposition signed by six members. Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself, citing a conflict. The letter noted that the facility is “proposed for the wrong location, far from any City designated hazardous waste trucking route and too near residential and agricultural properties.”
The applicant’s representative, Barry Olsen, clarified that this would not be a permanent storage facility, but rather a transfer facility that would ship the waste out to disposal facilities in other states.
Olsen noted that Arizona does not have a hazardous waste facility and that several local entities, including the military bases, agriculture industry, cities, county and even households produce hazardous waste that needs to be handled and transported.
The proposed location “makes sense” because it’s close to the freeway and railway, making it an “ideal” for transportation. He also pointed out that Syd-Cole has been operating in Yuma County since 2005 with no accidents. He noted that the company, after a lengthy process, obtained the proper permits from ADEQ and EPA.
Olsen also pointed out a large petroleum distribution facility is “much closer” to the city and it’s not raising concerns nor are the nearby junkyards and other industrial operations.
Commission Bobbi McDermott called the location “totally illogical” due to its proximity to the shopping center and farmland. She also raised concerns with potential spills that would contaminate the groundwater.
“It’s to me too big a risk for the community to take,” she said.
During the public hearing, about a dozen Yuma officials spoke against the proposal. City Attorney Richard Files noted that the proposal was one point away from a “low” score, which would likely have called for denial. He noted that landowner rights only apply in the context of zoning laws.
Alyssa Linville, director of planning and neighborhood services, noted that the proposed facility is 300 feet from the city limits and a large commerce hub, active ag land as well as more than 100 residential units.
She added that the proposed use is in direct conflict with the county’s zoning rules and she questioned the scoring by county staff. However, Anson Lihosit, the county’s senior planner, stood by the score.
“If the city disagrees with that, I would take that as their opinion,” he said.
City Engineer Dave Wostenberg said that the roads around the property were not designed for heavy trucks nor the transfer of hazardous materials. The city has hazardous transfer routes and will not allow trucks carrying hazmat to travel on other city roads, he added.
Yuma Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin and Rural Metro Fire Marshal Cori Schultz both said that the applicant had not submitted emergency or hazardous materials management plans nor safety data sheets to their fire departments.
However, Olsen noted that these documents don’t have to be provided until the facility begins operating and brings in the product.
Yuma Utilities Director Jeremy McCall talked about the potential impact to the watershed and the 36 wells in the vicinity, one of them belonging to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that is 60 feet away. An ADEQ representative attending by phone said the state agency is aware of the well.
“We stand by the permit issued,” the ADEQ said in response to a question from one of the commissioners. He added that a three-tier contingency plan, which covers spills, fires and explosions and included evacuation plans, had been submitted as part of the ADEQ permit process and was available to the public.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton pointed out that hundreds of miles of open desert are better suited to the facility, away from population and ag areas. He said he is not opposed to the use but rather to the location.
“Humans make mistakes. Things can get spilled,” he said.
Yuma Councilman Gary Knight, who also serves as chairman of the state’s transportation board, said the list of chemicals submitted by the applicant contained “everything but nuclear waste.” It’s not a matter of if but when a spill would occur, he added.
Knight also noted that trucking hazardous materials in and out of the facility is probably where some of the accidents would occur.
A member of the local emergency planning committee who is also in the ag industry said that the chemical list only contained record numbers, not details of the chemicals. “No one can make informed decisions with the information provided,” he said. “I don’t have anything against this company. I think the location is mad. If this was in the middle of the desert in Yuma County, I wouldn’t have any problem.”
Tony Badilla, the county’s emergency management director, also voiced concerns, noting that the loading and unloading of the materials is his big concern. “My role is to make the community safe,” he said.
Mike Erfert, a recently retired public safety officer, criticized the public outreach efforts, noting the Yuma Palms management and other area entities hadn’t heard of the proposed project.
Antonio Martinez of the Marine Corps Air Station echoed the concerns, noting that the facility would be a couple of miles away from the base. He acknowledged that MCAS produces hazardous materials but not of the same magnitude and that these activities are highly regulated.
Olsen reiterated that the applicant did everything required. He bemoaned that the city and other speakers waited until the last minute to voice their concerns, not giving the applicant time to prepare an adequate response.
After the discussion, McDermott made a motion to deny approval of the permit. Commissioner Ron Rice seconded the motion. However, the motion failed with a 2-6 vote, with Commissioner AJ Mosqueda recusing herself.
Explaining his vote for approval, Commissioner Danny Bryant recognized that the “will of the people aren’t with the applicant” and that he understood the city’s opposition, but he noted that ADEQ supported the permit.
Chairman Matias Rosales mirrored Bryant’s comments while noting that he did not agree with the notification process used in the case. But, he added, the facility will be very regulated and the applicant knows the requirements.
Another motion, this one recommending approval of the permit, passed with a 6-2 vote, with McDermott and Rice voting against it.