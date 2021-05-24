The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will continue tweaking the zoning ordinance following the legalization of recreational marijuana under state law.
The proposed text amendment reflects the addition of recreational marijuana establishments. It also cleans up the language that only addresses medical marijuana and shifts the focus to marijuana establishments, while continuing to limit marijuana establishments to the General Commercial C-2 and Light Industrial districts, with a special use permit.
The commission will also continue consideration of a text amendment that would limit the number of hearings held for zoning violations to determine compliance. The proposal calls for limiting the hearings to a maximum of two and setting them at a date not to exceed 180 days from the first hearing to determine compliance.
On the agenda is also a request to modify subdivision regulations for the proposed La Residencia, located in the vicinity of the southeast corner of 28th Street and Fortuna Road. Vianey Vega of Vega & Vega Engineering, agent for Sam Hudson AZ LLC, has requested that the applicant not be required to construct road improvements along County 10½ Street in accordance with Public Works standards.
The Engineering Department agrees with the request since there are no road improvements or dedications along the alignment nor plans for future development.
The commission will also consider approval of a tentative map for La Residencia, which is zoned Medium Density Residential (R-2) and consists of 3.83 gross acres and contains 15 lots and two tracts. The smallest lot is 6,466 square feet in size.
Also added to the agenda is a review and approval of the Calendar Year 2020 Annual Report.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at http://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely. To participate remotely, send an email to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov.
While Aldrich Auditorium will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to the same email address no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.