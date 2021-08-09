The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission approved recommendation of a permit for a proposed pet crematorium in Wellton. Since the county does not have a zoning district that allows a crematorium by right, a special use permit is required.
However, neighbors objected due to fear of setting a precedent for commercial ventures in the rural area and concerns with smoke, odor and traffic.
Nevertheless, the board members unanimously OK’d the permit request after asking about concerns and requested that only household pets under 1,000 pounds be cremated, as opposed to commercially slaughtered cows and chickens.
Garrett Lakey, who currently runs the Lakey Animal Crematory in Somerton, requested a special use permit to establish an animal crematorium on a 6.43-acres parcel zoned Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum located on the south side of Highway 80 and Avenue 24¼ E alignment.
The vacant parcel, just south of the Union Pacific railroad, is surrounded mainly by open desert. The nearest home is 820 feet from the eastern property line.
According to Lakey, the business is not open to the public and offers pickup from veterinarian offices or the pet owner’s home. The remains are to be transported to the site in a vehicle equipped with a freezer. The crematory provides the ashes of the animals to the owner.
If animal remains are not taken by the owners, the ashes are stored in a 30-gallon storage container on site. Once full, Lakey would arrange for a farmer to spread the ash off site.
The set up would be similar to the operation in Somerton, which has the incinerators placed atop a concrete slab and screened from view. No complaints have been received from the neighbors during the life of the crematorium in Somerton.
County staff noted that the proposed use is not in harmony with the existing development of the area. There are residences within a half-mile north and east of the proposed animal crematory. The access to the parcel is by a dirt private access easement used by limited property owners.
However, staff recommended approval, noting that the crematorium would not substantially change or materially affect the adjoining property or the surrounding area. The expected increase in traffic is four vehicle trips per day.
In a letter, Elston Grubaugh, general manager of the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District, expressed concern with the types of animals to be cremated, the emissions and smell created by the incinerators, the site’s lack of physical access, and the lack of compatibility with existing land uses.
The county also received three letters from residents outside of the 300-foot notification area, with two of the letters in opposition and the third from a neighboring property owner who did not state whether they are in favor or opposition.
Mark Childers wrote that he had just bought property in Wellton “and now I find out they want to put a business next door.” He expressed concerns about odor and ash and traffic raising dust. “I don’t like this idea. I thought I was buying in a residential area. Please don’t let this happen,” Childers wrote.
Only one citizen spoke during the public hearing. Brian Miller, who lives half a mile from the proposed business, said: “My objection is not based on environmental or sanitation concerns. It has to do with the fact that this is a commercial venture and I’m fearful of the traffic on this easement on my property. I’m concerned that if something of commercial nature goes in, that it’s going to open the door to other commercial use in the future.”
Miller added that although it seemed traffic would be minimal, “I’m concerned about what’s going to happen in the future.” A commissioner clarified that they’re not considering rezoning the parcel to commercial.
In response to the concerns, Lakey said that he cremates primarily domesticated pets, with 99% being cats and dogs with the occasional reptile and raptor. He explained that pets are typically frozen when picked up and transported in sealed cadaver bags in a vehicle equipped with a freezer. Animals are stored in a freezer on site. He noted that the entire operation is in compliance with state and the Arizona Veterinary Medical Examining Board regulations.
Lakey provided signed documents from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality stating that an air quality control permit is not required. He said the incinerators use technology that helps eliminate odor, smoke and noise.
Lakey submitted numerous letters of recommendation, including two immediate neighbors of Somerton business, a veterinarian and clients. Local veterinarian Danielle Munoz said that the crematorium “has filled a void that the local community needed when making decisions on the care of their pet’s remains. I have worked professionally and personally with Garret Lakey and his staff and recommend their service without hesitation.”
Lakey told the commissioners that before the Somerton operation, pets were and some still are transported to Phoenix or Tucson for cremation services. “We would like to present a permanent solution to keeping Yuma County’s pet cremations local,” he stated.
Addressing traffic concerns, Lakey noted that the facility would not be open to the public and pet owners would not take their animals to him. “Our goal is to go unnoticed by anyone in the general area,” he said.
Rather, the business will pick up deceased pets from veterinarian clinics. He also has a contract with HSOY to cremate roadkill. He occasionally goes to private homes, usually because the pet owner is elderly and can’t carry a big dog or bury it.
He also noted that he plans to build a house at the site and he doesn’t want traffic coming and going as well.
Chairman Danny Bryant said he reached out to the irrigation district manager and asked about his concerns. Grubaugh’s main concern was that Lakey would contract with commercial businesses to cremate slaughtered cattle and chickens.
Staff clarified that the permit would only allow “pet animals” to be cremated at the site, which could be a pet goat, pet sheep and even a miniature horse, as long as it’s under 1,000 pounds. Bryant noted that this should satisfy Grubaugh.
Staff had recommended approval of this request with certain conditions, including that Lakey construct an opaque screen, fence or wall with a minimum height of 6 feet around the perimeter; that no stored materials be visible above the fence or wall; that the business not be open to the public and customers cannot deliver animals to the property; and that the crematory only be used for the cremation of household pet remains.
The recommended conditions also set the hours of operation for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no burning permitted between sunset and sunrise. However, Lakey asked to be allowed to operate 24 hours a day. He explained that they do all the burning outdoors in the heat, and in the summertime, he would like to burn outdoors at night to beat the heat.
“The incinerator is hot, outside is hot. It’s hard to carry out operations during the middle of the day,” Lakey said, noting that in the wintertime, they would operate more during daytime.
The commissioners agreed to eliminate the hours of operations.
Commissioner Bobbi McDermott said that for years she has lived with the crematorium in the middle of town. “This is important to me, and with the technology today, it’s a very minimal problem. I think some people are emotional about it as opposed to logical. In my mind, this is wonderful. The six veterinary clinics have all used him and need his services. To me, it costs a whole lot more to send your animal out of town. And people aren’t going to stop having cremations done just because we can’t do it here. Might as well keep it in the community,” McDermott said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve the special use permit. The permit would be valid for 10 years from the date of approval by the supervisors.